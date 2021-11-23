On Thursday, November 11, 2021 John Rutland, of Centerville, Virginia passed away peacefully at Annandale Healthcare Center where he received skilled nursing care, since August of 2020, for his exposure to Agent Orange during his war-time service in Vietnam.
As a recipient of a purple heart and bronze star, John's motivation to serve his country equally extended to his professional endeavors after the war. John believed in perserverance. John started as Grade 7 and retired as a Grade 13 from the federal government after 38 years at the Department of Justice in human resources management. He was a colorful storyteller that, (sometimes cheekily), described his civil responsibility to fairly qualify and clear countless DOJ officials and employees as, "I got to test everyone in the Department."
As a graduate of San Jose State University (in biology), John's part-time interest included entomology. In his community, he is a well known as a realtor for Century 21, and later in life, Re/Max. Given his diverse business and community connections, he is best remembered by colleagues, friends, neighbors and family as a passionate "foodie."
John is survived by his newlywed wife, Carolyn Veney (Rutland) of Washington D.C., his two grandsons, Elijah Wilkerson (Rutland), of Baltimore, Maryland and Jimmie Fennell (Rutland), of Springfield, Virginia. and his daughter, Kristin Rutland.
