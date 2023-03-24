John Albert Bigbee died on January 23, 2023 in Centreville, Virginia with his family present following several years of illness with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The son of Paul Winfred Bigbee and Jane Elizabeth Moore, he was born in October, 1941 in Camargo, Oklahoma–the third son after older brothers Thomas Paul Bigbee and Francis Dewitt Bigbee. John grew up in Severna Park, Maryland, playing the clarinet in middle school, and playing football, basketball, and baseball in high school–his father coached a few of his teams. He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1963, majoring in biology and playing lacrosse. He earned his M.D. from the School of Medicine, University of Maryland in 1967. John received his commission in the Army in 1968 at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas and served in Viet Nam until 1970, earning a Bronze Star. During his next orders to the Ft Belvoir, VA. Hospital, he met Ivy Spencer (née
Clark) and her young son,Tony. His next orders took him to Ft. Bliss, El Paso, TX., for a residency at William Beaumont General Hospital, where he married Ivy and where their son Adam was born in 1972.
He left the Army in 1972 as a Major, and moved his family to Moreland and Woodward, Oklahoma. He shared a private practice in Edmond, OK with his brother Tom Bigbee.
Commissioned as a Navy Lieutenant Commander in 1976, John completed Flight Surgeon training at NAS Pensacola, FL in 1976, and his family accompanied him to Keflavik Naval Air Station, Iceland in 1977, where he served as the Flight Surgeon for the U.S. Naval Hospital. He then received orders to VP-44 at NAS Brunswick, ME in 1979 and his squadron deployed to Okinawa. In 1980, John served as the Executive Officer of the Naval Air Station Jacksonville. Other tours included Naval Clinic NAS Mayport, Senior Medical officer for the USS Forrestal, Wing Surgeon for the 2nd Marine Air Wing, Cherry Point MCAS, NC., and his final tour as Chief Medical Officer, U.S. Naval Hospital Keflavik, Iceland.
After retiring in 1995 as a Captain with 24 years’ service, John practiced in several private and military clinics in Maryland and Virginia, eventually settling in Centreville and retiring in 2018. He is survived by his wife Ivy, his 2 sons, Adam John Bigbee (Yvonne) and Anthony James Bigbee (Lee), and 4 grandchildren – Ethan Matthew Bigbee, Logan Gabriel Bigbee, James Anthony Bigbee, and Meredith Lee Bigbee. His concerns in life were taking care of his family and serving others. The family is planning a funeral service at Arlington National Cemetery.
