Joel J. Mason, aged 81, a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather, residing in Burke, VA passed away at home on August 12, 2022 after a brief illness. Joel will be remembered as a life-long learner and educator, an active and very skilled gardener, and an intelligent man who had a passion for custom woodworking, travel, reading, fishing, family, and intellectual conversations.
Joel is survived by his devoted and loving wife of over 54 years, Myrta Mason, and their two children, Kristy Lynn Mason (Daniel Ward) of Burke, VA and Janine Erika Mason (Kevin Scott) of Lyons, CO, and his five grandchildren, Abby Eggleston (Cameron Collier), Niko Scott, Luka Scott, Keillor Scott, and Berkley Scott. He is also survived by his sister, Alberta Riha of New Hampton, IA, cousin, Joyce Williams of Calmar, IA and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends across the globe. Joel was preceded in death by his mother and her husband, Wilma and Leo O’Gorman of Calmar, IA.
No funeral services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.