James David Hann (David) was born on 7 July 1931 to James Berry and Mary Jane Hann. His early years were spent in Overland Park, Kansas and Bailey, Colorado. He was a child of the de-pression era, an event that would leave
a lifelong impact on him. He attended and graduated from Shawnee - Mission High School in Mission Kansas.
He enrolled and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a degree
in Electrical Engineering through the Naval ROTC program. He met and married Leigh Allison in 1954, starting a lifelong love affair producing four sons: Peter (Megan), Jim (Julia), Andrew (Deborah) and Jonathan and ultimately 10 grandchildren: Callie (Rhett), Emily (Milam) Cullen, Jennifer, Haley (James), An-drea (Justin), Mallory, Kimberly (Charlie), Connor (Emily), Caitlyn and 2 great grandchildren: Whit and Wells. He was married to Leigh for 65 years until her passing in 2019. David was a pioneer in the information technology industry. After being honorably discharged from the Navy in 1956, he was recruited by General Electric for the Advanced Computing Course (ACC) curriculum in Schenecta-dy NY. The General Electric ACC program produced many leaders in the information technology industry for the next 30 years. Upon completion of the ACC program, he moved his family to Phoenix, Arizona where he worked for General Electric and Honeywell until the early 1970’s. In 1971 he was recruited by Courier Terminal Systems to be their Vice President of Engineering. Within a year, he was promoted to President of the company where he led one of the fastest growing 3270 terminals manufacturer in the United States. He continued his career in Northern Virginia as the Chief Executive Officer of GTE Telenet, a packet switching network company that provided the first commercial email service in the United States and was a predecessor to today’s public Internet. He developed an industry-wide reputation for making innovative information technology companies profitable. In the late 1980’s, he left the corporate world to retire in Paradise Valley, Arizona were he become involved in local politics and was elected Mayor of Paradise Valley in 1992. He worked tirelessly to involve the citizens in all aspects of the town, and shepherded many improvements - such as the undergrounding of power lines - that continue to benefit the residents today.In retirement, David became a world traveler. With Leigh by his side, they visited North, South and Central America, Europe, Asia and Africa. When not traveling, they spent their winters in Arizona and summers in Colorado where they maintained cabins that were held by the family since the mid 1930’s. David’s greatest joy was his family. He loved to arrange family vacations and reunions. His happiest times were Thanksgiving and Christmas with the entire family in attendance. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 10 AM on January 7, 2023 at the Church of the Beatitudes (555 W. Glendale Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021) . Please direct donations to the Desert Botanical Garden or plant a tree in his memory.
