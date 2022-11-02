Franklin L. Musser, 88, died October 25, 2022. He was born April 23, 1934 in Rural Retreat, Virginia to Mr. and Mrs. F. H. Musser.

Upon graduating from Rural Retreat High School, he attended National College, Roanoke, VA, Computer Learning Centers, Falls Church, VA and the University of Maryland, College Park, MD.

He worked for numerous Federal Governmental agencies, including the US House of Representatives and retired from the Federal Government in 1994 as a Paralegal.

He was a member of St. Stephens United Methodist Church, Burke, VA.

He is survived by a daughter, Jane E. Musser Blackburn (Michael) and three granddaughters: Sara, Charlotte and Madalyn, all of Midlothian, VA.

A graveside service will be held in Rural Retreat, VA at Mountain View Cemetery. Burial will be private.

Lindsey Funeral Home, Rural Retreat, VA is handling arrangements.

