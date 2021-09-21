Dorothy (“Dorrie”) O’Connor Bennett, 62, of Fairfax, Virginia died on September 7, 2021 at INOVA Fairfax Hospital.
She was born in Washington, DC on October 11, 1958 to Joseph Patrick O’Connor and Eileen Mary Franchois O’Connor. She was a graduate of Fairfax High School (FHS) and worked her entire career at the City of Fairfax as a Real Estate Assessor, retiring in 2009.
One of Dorrie’s proudest accomplishments was earning the Certified Assessment Evaluator (CAE) designation. She was a member and past president of the Virginia Association of Assessing Officers, a member of the International Association of Assessing Officers, a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, an active member of the FHS Class of 1976 Reunion Committee, an avid fan of Washington’s professional football, baseball, and hockey teams, and a dog lover extraordinaire.
She is survived by her daughter Ellen Pedrick; granddaughter Ava; son Zack Bennett and his father Troy Bennett; brothers Bill, Paul and John; sisters Eileen and Mary; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Joe and sister Kathy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 2:00 pm at St. George United Methodist Church, 4910 Ox Road, Fairfax VA 22030. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dorrie’s name to the Lamb Center, 3160 Campbell Drive, Fairfax, VA 22031 (https://www.thelambcenter.org/ways-to-give/give-online/) or to ALSAC-St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Memorial Account #22578687.
