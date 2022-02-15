David Wayne Pearson, Sr., 84, of Springfield, VA, passed away on February 2, 2022, from complications brought on by a stroke. David, the youngest of four brothers, James, Maurice and Roger, was born on September 6, 1937, to Dorothy (Lekites) and Drew Pearson in Dover, Delaware. He was later raised in Massachusetts by relatives, George and Sarah Shane Short. David graduated from Chelmsford High School '56 and followed his brothers by enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps. He later went on to study civil engineering at Lowell Tech. In 1962, he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Jane Brooks and relocated to Springfield, Virginia in 1974, working as an engineer for Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) in Arlington, Virginia until his retirement in 2002.
David was predeceased by his daughter, Jennifer Lynne Pearson. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary Jane Pearson, their children, Sarah S. Pearson, David W. Pearson Jr. and Kathleen C. Jenkins and grandchildren, Brennen and Kylan Jenkins. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Barbara Lawrence and her son, Matthew (Beau) Lawrence.
Services were held on February 17
