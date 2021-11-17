On Monday, October 11, 2021, Damian Virginia DiGiovanni passed away peacefully at the age of 68 in her home in Herndon, Virginia. She suffered a stroke during brain surgery to remove a non-cancerous tumor, leaving her bedridden for nine years. Her love for life and faith in the Lord was an inspiration that sustained us during this journey. Truly a brave and strong woman with plenty of fight. Damian was a beloved wife to her husband Carvin, and mother to Devon, Dara and Garan. She is sister to Lavinia, Wayne, Paul and her late brother, Phillip. Damian is grandmother to Natalie and Ava.
Damian grew up in Staten Island, N.Y. worked in retail and eventually became a paralegal in New York City. She and her husband moved to Herndon, Virginia in 1980, and started their family. Before her surgery and stroke, Damian was a well admired pre- school teacher revered by her students, friends, and colleagues. She was very active in the community, and enjoyed having get togethers with friends and neighbors. She did volunteer work for her children's schools, taught CCD (Catholic Catechism) to young neighborhood children, coached local children's soccer and supported many family involved sports activities through out the growing years. Damian's giving nature and honest way of approaching life is what her loved ones have come to respect. She loved doing puzzles, was an avid reader, enjoyed dining, loved her Neil Diamond and never missed an opportunity to sing to the oldies. Her love for dogs, especially our Golden Retrievers, was something to behold. She was fond of collecting Precious Moments figurines and Normal Rockwell memorabilia.
She will be missed..... her courageous spirit remains to help support and comfort us as we face tomorrows' challenges.
To honor her, the family is hosting a memorial tribute in remembrance of her life on Saturday, December 11, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a deserving charity of your choice or plant a tree in her name.
