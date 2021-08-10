May 26, 1950 - August 3, 2021
Cathy Lou Anastasio, 71, of Delaware, OH passed away peacefully Tuesday morning, August 3, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 26, 1950 in Delaware to the late Paul and Freda (Thomas) Waddell. A graduate of Elgin High School in Marion, she also attended Ohio University.
Cathy was a flight attendant for United Airlines for over 30 years and attended St. Paul Lutheran Church in Waldo. Spunky and happy, she always enjoyed making people laugh. She enjoyed spending time with friends but first and foremost she loved being a mom and grandma and spending time with her family. Selfless, she was always helping others and was described as “the matriarch of her neighborhood”. Cathy loved animals especially dogs and was an avid fan of college football, but Ohio State and Notre Dame were her favorites.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Adam Anastasio of Washington, DC and Chase (Elizabeth) Anastasio of Richmond Hill, Georgia; grandchildren, Hunter Thomas Johnson, Noah Anastasio and Julia Anastasio; sister, Criss Cline of Waldo; nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by her brother, Roger Waddell and her brother-in-law, Larry Cline.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no calling hours or services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy’s memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0552.
The Snyder-Rodman Funeral Center of Delaware, Ohio is honored to serve the Anastasio family.
