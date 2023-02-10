Charles Vincent Hardwick, Jr.
May 28, 1941 — February 2, 2023
Vincent Hardwick, Jr., 81, a native of Tappahannock, was the son of Judge C. Vincent Hardwick, Sr. and Elizabeth McBirney Hardwick.
A loving husband to Frances (Susie) Crute Hardwick, father to John Vincent Hardwick, and brother to Ann Hardwick Tognetti of Gaithersburg, MD, he retired to Tappahannock with his family from Northern Virginia in 2022.
Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks Bristow Chapel, 206 N. Church Lane, Tappahannock, Virginia, 22560 is handling the funeral arrangements.
A visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 11, from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
The funeral service will be held at Tappahannock Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Earl Street, Tappahannock, Virginia, 22560 on Sunday, February 12, at 1:00p.m., followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall.
Interment will follow at Carmel United Methodist Church in Kinsale, VA.
