June 15, 1927 - August 1, 2021Charles Frederick Manns Jr, 94, formerly of Vienna, VA passed away peacefully on August 1, 2021, at Spring Arbor in Leesburg, VA. He was born on June 15, 1927 in Buffalo, NY, the son of Mary Speck Manns and Charles Manns Sr.
Chuck is survived by his two sons, Charles F. Manns III (Elizabeth), and Mark Manns; his granddaughters, Sarah Mullikin (Forrest), Mary-Beth Fulkerson (Jeremy), and Lauren Clegg (Brendan); and his great-grandchildren, Jack, F.T., Claire, Maxwell, Samuel, Sienna, and Parker; and his niece, Laurie Gruka.
In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by Dolores, his wife of 70 years, and sisters, Laurie Goinski and Kathy Shanahan.
Chuck and Dolores met in high school and were married in Buffalo, NY on August 19, 1950. They lived in Clarence, NY Fairport, NY and Fairfield, CT before moving to Vienna, VA where they lived for 47 years.
Chuck served in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS Lexington. He was honorably discharged as a Lieutenant after serving in the Navy Reserves after the war. He received a degree in finance from the University of Buffalo. He had a long career with Xerox Corporation in Rochester, NY and Stamford, CT and retired from his final post at the Xerox Training Center in Leesburg, VA. He enjoyed his time at the Training Center and the many people he worked with.
Chuck is remembered as a kind and generous person by all who knew him. He is a past president of the George Washington Chapter of the Model A Ford Car Club. His other hobby was building projects like sheds, decks, furniture,
and basement remodeling. He was always working on a project. He was loved and cherished by his family and will be missed.
Funeral services for Chuck and Dolores will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
