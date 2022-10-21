Charles (Chuck) William Meyer Jr. left us on October 26, 2021 at the age of 76. Chuck was born October 08, 1945 to the late Charles and Irene Meyer. He is survived by his two daughters Meghan Meyer and Lindsay Mitchell and two grandchildren James Dougherty and Sophia Haws.
To honor Chuck's memory, we are holding a celebration of life on October 26, 2022 from 4:00 pm to 6:00pm, at Hope Lutheran Church 4604 Ravensworth Rd Annandale, VA 22003. We invite anyone who knew him to attend and remember his wonderful life.
