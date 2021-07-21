January 16, 1939 - July 16, 2021
 
Carlysle (Carl) Arden Douglas was born on January 16, 1939 and passed away on July 16, 2021 and is under the care of Nelsen Williamsburg funeral home. He was born at Grand Junction, Colorado. Carl attended the University of Colorado after which time join the U.S. Navy and spent twenty years retiring as Lt. Commander. From Fairfax, Virginia, Carl moved to Williamsburg, Virginia in 2006. Survivors include son Scott, Kansas, brother Ralph, New York and sister, Betty of Portland, Oregon. Carl was predeceased by son, Barry and wife, Pearl, who passed away in 2012. Carl was a member of the Walnut Hills Baptist Church, Williamsburg. He was passionate about his Washington Redskins football team. Personal remembrances are welcome via the Nelsen Williamsburg funeral home.

