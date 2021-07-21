January 16, 1939 - July 16, 2021Carlysle (Carl) Arden Douglas was born on January 16, 1939 and passed away on July 16, 2021 and is under the care of Nelsen Williamsburg funeral home. He was born at Grand Junction, Colorado. Carl attended the University of Colorado after which time join the U.S. Navy and spent twenty years retiring as Lt. Commander. From Fairfax, Virginia, Carl moved to Williamsburg, Virginia in 2006. Survivors include son Scott, Kansas, brother Ralph, New York and sister, Betty of Portland, Oregon. Carl was predeceased by son, Barry and wife, Pearl, who passed away in 2012. Carl was a member of the Walnut Hills Baptist Church, Williamsburg. He was passionate about his Washington Redskins football team. Personal remembrances are welcome via the Nelsen Williamsburg funeral home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- National No Pet Store Puppies Day
- Big Tony and Trouble Funk say that it’s time for Go-Go to shine
- People and Places - week of July 16, 2021
- Jammin Java welcomes Darrell Scott
- Drag Storybook Hour gets mixed reviews
- Virginia PTA reinstates ousted TJHSST PTA president, placed on probation
- Public Safety - week of July 16, 2021
- FCPS students fight for more women’s history to be taught in schools
Most Popular
Articles
- Understanding thyroid hormones
- Drag Storybook Hour gets mixed reviews
- State record for biggest goldfish caught is broken in Potomac River
- Virginia PTA reinstates ousted TJHSST PTA president, placed on probation
- Justice Park petition continues to rise towards its signature goal
- Virginia Employment Commission faces backlash from citizens
- FCPS students fight for more women’s history to be taught in schools
- FCPD welcomes electronics detection K9 to the team
- Big Tony and Trouble Funk say that it’s time for Go-Go to shine
- Public Safety - week of July 16, 2021
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.