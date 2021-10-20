In the early morning of Monday, October 4, 2021, Barbara Berlage passed away in her home in West Friendship, Maryland due, in part, to complications resulting from the COVID-19 virus. She was 86 years old.
Barbara attended Sweet Briar College, obtained her Bachelor of Arts from the University of Maryland and was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority for 50 years. She obtained her Master of Social Work from Catholic University of America. A passionate advocate, Barbara worked as a Medical Social Worker for the Visiting Nurses Association of NOVA and as a Customer Service Representative for the National Council of Teachers of Mathematics. A long-time resident of Reston and Lake Anne Fellowship House, her family also included the community of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Reston, serving as a Lay Leader, choir and crafts circle member and Herndon Senior Center volunteer. A voracious reader, Barbara also loved music, knitting, reading, writing, cooking, and studying Spanish as a second language. Barbara penned her autobiography as well as short stories about her life for her sons as Christmas and birthday presents.
Barbara was preceded in death by her brother William Nicholas and her long-time companion, Tom Hartnett. She is survived by her sons Bradley Berlage and Bruce (Mary) Berlage, Jr., sister-in-law Melanie and cousin Patricia (Steven) Dunlap.
We grieve over her loss but are blessed to have been touched by her loving heart. Barbara was an inspiration in strength and courage and will be fondly remembered as a loving mother, cousin, aunt and friend. A memorial service in her memory will be held on November 6th at 2 PM at the Unitarian-Universalist Church of Reston weather permitting, followed by the scattering of her ashes in the UUCR Memorial Garden. Masks and COVID vaccinations are required for attendees. The memorial service will also be streamed via Zoom (http://www.uureston.org for more info).
Donations may be made to the UUCR Endowment Fund, Kappa Kappa Gamma Foundation, or the Guiding Eyes for the Blind - training guide dogs to lead the blind and visually impaired.
