It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our mother, Adele Anderson (May 3, 1938 - October 13, 2021), age 83. She was a native of Washington, DC, and passed away after a short illness at Roper-St Francis Hospital in Charleston, SC on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Her two loving and devoted sons, Edward Price and Richard Price were at her bedside during her final days. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Richard's wife, Dr. Camille Canares-Price. She was the daughter of the late David P. Anderson and the late Jane Walston Anderson of Springfield, VA. A graduate of the 1956 class of Annandale High School, she went on to nursing school and became a paralegal. She organized support groups and counseled many women who struggled with many issues including divorce, marital infidelity, single parenting, and equal pay for equal work. A compassionate listener, she volunteered at the Northern Virginia Hotline on weekends and overnight shifts to anyone in need. She had a lifelong love of dogs and horses, and lived for many years in her retirement on several farms in the Sperryville, VA area, before settling 15 years ago in the small town of Monck's Corner, SC. She was married three times, each ending in divorce. She greatly admired the late Lowry Miller as a role model for equality, integrity and honor, a high school classmate and lawyer she worked for at the end of her career. She was predeceased by her companion the late Tucker Clark, also an avid horse and dog lover. Interment will be private on November 22, 2021 next to her parents at Fairfax Memorial park with only family present. A celebration of her life will be held on her birthday, May 3, 2022 at Fairfax Memorial Park with family and friends invited.
Latest News
- People and Places - week of November 19, 2021
- Fairfax County Public Schools kicks off national 5-11 vaccination rollout
- Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge denies School Board’s request for injunction against parents
- PURE Youth Fairfax members give back to community, world
- Celebrate the holidays with special centerpieces
- A production united by lighting which helped transport the audience
- Adopt A Senior Pet Month
- Couch Theater
Most Popular
Articles
- Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge denies School Board’s request for injunction against parents
- With new legislation ahead, Wegmans eliminates plastic grocery bags at four Fairfax County stores
- Adopt A Senior Pet Month
- Community center for people with disabilities set to open at Frying Pan Farm Park
- Fairfax County Public Schools kicks off national 5-11 vaccination rollout
- Shatter the Silence
- Westfield beats Wakefield; Football playoffs round 1 recap
- Racist ‘woke lies’ in Fairfax County
- Community members share organ transplant experiences
- One woman, 40 characters, millions of laughs
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Major racism issue Fairfax County Public Schools ignores (2)
- Fairfax County says it wants to hear from public on the names of two major roadways (1)
- A tale of two candidates (1)
- Democratic incumbents hold on in Fairfax after GOP flips house of delegates (1)
- Youngkin wins! (1)
- Fairfax County Electoral Board is violating Virginia Law (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.