Every fall, I look forward to pumpkin-infused smoothies, elixirs, muffins and pies. The key to enjoying these treats is to make sure they don’t contain too much sugar or inflammatory oils. In addition to being a delicious part of a treat, pumpkin has numerous health properties. Pumpkin has 49 calories per cup and is high in fiber with 2.7 grams per cup. The type of fiber is soluble, which swells with water in your intestines to slow down how quickly your body absorbs glucose in your bloodstream. This binds to low-density lipoproteins and carries it out of your body in waste matter.
Pumpkin is also rich in beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A, which is important for eyesight. It’s also packed with vitamin C, important for your immune system.
Pumpkin has high amounts of carotenoids, which function as antioxidants, that fight free radicals that cause oxidative stress.
Pumpkin is a nutrient-dense whole food that deserves to be a part of your fall vegetables. However, the pumpkin spice lattes, smoothies and beverages found in coffee shops these days are laden with hundreds of grams of sugar and loads of calories. One popular drink at a well-known shop boasts 985 calories and 185 grams of sugar in a large serving! That’s almost your entire calories for the day and more sugar than you should have in a week. If you do indulge, make it a small and share it and ask for low-sugar options or less syrup. But, if you want to make your own healthier version, here are two of my favorite fall recipes using pumpkin.
Pumpkin Smoothie
INGREDIENTS
1/2 cup organic pumpkin • 1/2 cup non-dairy yogurt (I like plain Kite Hill)
6 tbsp plant-based milk like almond milk or coconut milk
1 tsp vanilla • 2 pinches of pumpkin pie spice (optional) • 1/4 tsp of cinnamon
1 scoop of collagen peptides (optional, but adds protein)
1 tsp raw honey or a pinch of stevia to taste
Blend together with some ice for a smooth, cold smoothie.
Pumpkin Tea Elixir
INGREDIENTS
Chai Rooibos tea, brewed
1 tsp vanilla • 2 tbsp of fresh pureed pumpkin
1 tsp MCT oil or ghee • 1 tsp raw honey or stevia to taste
¼ tsp cinnamon • ¼ tsp pumpkin spice blend
Splash of nut milk (almond works well here)
1 scoop of collagen peptides (optional)
Brew tea first. Then add the tea and the rest of the ingredients in a blender and serve hot.
*Recipes courtesy of Cindy Santa Ana
