George Mason University has mandated all students to submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccinations to the university by August 1 to be permitted on campus for the fall semester. Students with approved medical or religious exemptions and students who are taking only online courses are excluded from this mandate. Faculty and staff are being held to the same standard to work on campus.
GMU is one of many large Virginia universities with this requirement, including James Madison University, Virginia Tech, University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University and others around the commonwealth which are all requiring proof of vaccination for students, staff and faculty wishing to be present on campus.
But law professor Todd Zywicki of the GMU Antonin Scalia Law School was upset by the mandate and the consequences of not following the requirement and has since filed a lawsuit with the New Civil Liberties Alliance against the university. Zywicki feels the vaccine requirement is an infringement of his rights as the available vaccines have not been fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration. “I did get COVID and now my college wants to make me get vaccinated in order to do my job and the evidence is clear on this, which is that natural immunity is at least as, if not better, protection against COVID infection than any of the vaccines that are on the market,” Zywicki told FOXNews.
After speaking with an immunologist, Zywicki stated that he has a strong immunity to the virus after taking several antibody tests, thus supporting his statement that the vaccine is unnecessary for him. The New Civil Liberties Alliance issued a press release about the case saying “Professor Zywicki has recovered from Covid-19 and thereby acquired robust natural immunity, as confirmed in multiple positive SARS-CoV-2 antibody tests during the past year. Professor Zywicki’s immunologist, Dr. Hooman Noorchashm, has advised him that, based on his personal health and immunity status, it is medically unnecessary to get a Covid-19 vaccine—and that it violates medical ethics to order unnecessary procedures.”
One of Zywicki’s complaints which is filed in the lawsuit is about his loss of bodily choice in the matter. “The policy violates both Professor Zywicki’s constitutional and federal statutory rights because it undermines his bodily integrity and conditions his ability to perform his job effectively on his willingness to take a vaccine that his doctor has advised could harm him,” the complaint states.
But the university stands by their decision to require vaccines for all to create a normal, in-person school year experience. “George Mason University does not comment on specific ongoing litigation and therefore has no comment on the specifics of Dr. Zywicki’s lawsuit,” said Robin Rose Parker, a spokeswoman for the university. “As it relates generally to the steps Mason is taking to protect its community against COVID-19, the decisions the university has made have been guided by currently available medical and scientific information and the guidance issued by federal and state public health agencies. Based on this information and guidance, we believe that the steps we are taking will best protect the health and safety of the Mason community and allow the Mason community to engage in a vibrant in-person campus experience.”
Even with the vaccine requirement in place, some GMU students are still nervous about the return to classes this fall and what the future may hold for the school. “With the new variant becoming a bigger issue, I am worried we might be shut down again,” said a rising junior who wished to remain anonymous. “In some of our larger classes, there are so many people in one room. We sit pretty close together, not always far apart, and it makes me nervous.”
COVID cases are currently spiking in all 50 states, with the Delta variant becoming a major concern as it is more contagious than other strands of COVID-19. On GMU’s frequently asked questions page about vaccinations and the mandate, one of the questions is “If I had COVID-19, do I still need to get vaccinated?” with the answer on their website stating: “Yes. Experts are still studying how long your immune system protects you from COVID-19 after you had it -- and they recommend that people who had COVID-19 and got better get the vaccine.”
Zywicki could not be reached for comment. Zywicki and the New Civil Liberties Alliance’s lawsuit against the university is currently ongoing and remains an active court case.
Both the CDC and NIH have determined that those that have recovered from Covid 19 have up to 8-months of "durable memories of the virus". I don't see that mentioned in Ms. Riddle's article. She mentions GMU's position but not the current scientific understanding.
The article headline ought to be: GMU law professor bucks the science to make a name for himself.
I appreciate the time and expense it takes to provide a free local paper, but it's of no value of stories are not fully researched or reported.
The plaintiff in the story at best has maybe just a few months left of some immunity. I don't know his history, but as a law professor he should know how to do simple research and see he will not have that immunity by the end of the '01-'02 year.
Both Zywicki and Dr. Noorchashm -- both of whom ought to know better -- have aligned themselves with Robert Kennedy and other anti-vaxxers by ignoring evidence, relying way too much on anecdotes, and trading on their credentials to take a stance which is surely going to result in more funerals. Sadly, it's seemingly intelligent, well-meaning, yet ideologically misguided people like this who are prolonging the pandemic for all of us.
