The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors have set up a task force to look into options regarding the names of two roads in the county that are named after generals of the Army of the Confederacy.
U.S. Route 29 which is also known as Lee Highway and U.S. Route 50 which is also known as Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway will be the focus of this new group known as the Confederate Names Task Force. The group will research and make recommendations to the board on whether or not the names of one or both road ways should be changed and what they should be changed to.
Before the approval, Hunter Mill District Supervisor Walter Alcorn stressed that this task force was only looking at names of the two specific roads under review and that it won’t be doing more than that.
Board Chairman Jeffery McKay concurred with Alcorn, adding that it was important to understand the history of these roadways, their names, and their impact on the community. McKay also discussed what would happen if the board decided that a name change would be necessary.
“The process of changing these names can be different since if the board did decide to change those names we would need to make a formal request to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for approval,” said McKay. “We need to vet the issues as well as the pros and cons of the process. The Board doesn’t have final say on the issue.”
The task force will pick up the reins from the work done by the County’s Historic Commission; the Board of Supervisors requested in June 2020 that the commission look into the matter which resulted in a number of tasks set before the commission. Among those tasks were to create an inventory of street names, monuments, and public places named for the Confederacy. The commission was also tasked with researching the legal and financial implications of potential name changes and to seek advice from other counties and localities on the matter.
The task force will build on that previous work by looking further into a potential change as well as the effect it could have on address changes with the U.S. Post Office or with property deeds.
Fairfax has changed the name of roadways named after figures of the Confederacy in the past, the county changed the name of its portion of U.S. Route 1 from Jefferson Davis Highway to Richmond Highway back in the 1970s.
The task force will be chaired by Evelyn Spain, the representative for the Sully District in the county’s Planning Commission. Fairfax has also set aside $50,000 from the county’s General Fund to support the task force and pay for a facilitator to help the task force in its deliberations.
The task force’s first meeting has been proposed to occur sometime in late July or early August with a report turned in to the board by the end of the year. Should the Board of Supervisors accept the group’s findings they could schedule public hearings on the matter in 2022.
