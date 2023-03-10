Latest News
- Virginia passes bill formally defining antisemitism to spark change
- Supervisors vote to give themselves a hefty raise
- Virginia General Assembly session adjourns sine die
- Public Safety - Week of March 10, 2023
- People and Places - Week of March 10, 2023
- Teachers need to think twice before they let unions into their paychecks
- Oakton Girl’s Basketball suffers state playoff loss against Robinson
- Sheriff’s MAT program offers new chances for inmates
Most Popular
Articles
- New Asian Exclusion Act pops up in FCPS program
- Public Safety - Week of March 3, 2023
- Virginia AG blasts Fairfax County Schools for ‘shocking’ racial discrimination in College Partnership Program
- Crime trends upward across Fairfax County
- Supervisors vote to give themselves a hefty raise
- Sheriff’s MAT program offers new chances for inmates
- Teachers need to think twice before they let unions into their paychecks
- Public Safety - Week of March 10, 2023
- Fairfax County releases proposed 2024 budget
- Social work breaks barriers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- The kids are not well (4)
- Crime trends upward across Fairfax County (2)
- What’s the big deal about changing your pronouns? (2)
- Girls on the Run teams kick off spring season (1)
- Fairfax County releases proposed 2024 budget (1)
- New Asian Exclusion Act pops up in FCPS program (1)
- Senate Democrats block bills that would benefit Virginia families (1)
- School Board member needs to learn Iwo Jima history (1)
- So much for “transparency” in FCPS (1)
- Pedestrian-related fatalities reach new high across the Fairfax region (1)
- Elected officials make bipartisan pitch for FBI headquarters in Springfield (1)
- Fairfax public schools SAT scores fall 27 points since 2018 (1)
- Virginia AG blasts Fairfax County Schools for ‘shocking’ racial discrimination in College Partnership Program (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.