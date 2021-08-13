Considered to possess one of the greatest voices in the history of rock ‘n’ roll, Ann Wilson, lead singer and songwriter of Heart, has thrilled audiences for more than four decades.
Along with sister Nancy and the rest of her bandmates, Heart achieved a catalogue of hits throughout the ’80s, including “These Dreams,” “Alone,” and All I Wanna Do is Make Love to You.” Overall, the band sold over 35 million records and was honored into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.
Trying to put the forced hiatus of the pandemic behind her, Wilson is looking to the summer and fall with great anticipation. She has a new release on the horizon, there’s been the reveal of some pre-Heart archival recordings and she’s headed out on a solo tour—something that’s she’s missed a great deal these past 18 months.
“I tried to keep busy; I wrote songs, played with the dog, stared out the window and hung out with my husband and watched a lot of Netflix,” she said about her time during the pandemic. “We found our way through.”
As far as music, Wilson came out with a cover of Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Starts Now” around election time, because she was pretty “flummoxed about how un-polarized people were,” and felt she needed to do something.
“The other songs that I wrote were more poetic and internal to me,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting back on stage to sing and let out my feelings.”
Wilson will be making a stop at The Birchmere on Aug. 14, where people can expect to hear Heart classics and her newer material that are soon-to-be favorites.
“I have a new band called The Amazing Dogs, and they are just great players, all but one from Nashville,” Wilson said. “We’re planning a mix of new original songs, Heart songs and some amazing covers that I think will be surprising. It’s a great show.”
Her new band evolved over the last few months, and came out of recording sessions she did in Nashville, when she met these guys she never would have met when she was living on the West Coast.
“We did 10 days of rehearsal in Nashville, and already did the first leg of this tour, so we’ve really played together a lot now and everything has been great so far,” Wilson said. “Everyone has been vaccinated and we follow all the proper protocols and are careful, and we’re slowly and surely getting back to reality.”
The last time Wilson has been off the concert stage this long, she was still in school.
“I started back in high school, and I’ve never stopped,” she said. “When we first went into quarantine, we had just come off a big Heart tour and it was nice to not have anything to worry about. But after a few months of it, I was climbing the walls and needed to find some balance.”
Now that she’s back playing, Wilson has noticed a different sort of energy from her crowds—something she attributes to most getting out to see a concert for the first time.
“The first shows we played down in Florida, I noticed the audiences were super responsive,” she said. “They were wide open and just there for it. It was such a nice feeling.”
For Wilson herself, getting back on stage was every bit as intense as any other time, just in what she described as “a fresh way.”
“There’s never been a time in all these years where I have taken the ability of performing for granted, I just haven’t,” she said. “There’s a tightrope you need to be completely focused for. And it doesn’t matter if it’s during a period of commercial success or not, when you go on stage in front of people, you should be authentic and real.”
She admits that her first show back, she was a little nervous—and that’s not a feeling she’s used to.
“That’s something that really just doesn’t happen to me, but I did, and after the first 3-4 songs, it all just dissipated,” Wilson said. “I’m just looking forward to doing what I do and hope people come on out and feed their souls with some good music.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.