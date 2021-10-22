Known best for his work as keyboardist extraordinaire for the band Yes, Rick Wakeman is considered one of the most renowned musicians ever to tickle the ivories.
Over a career that began more than 50 years ago, Wakeman has sold more than 50 million records as a solo artist and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 as a member of Yes.
Last year, Wakeman released a new critically acclaimed progressive rock album entitled, “The Red Planet,” featuring eight instrumental tracks inspired by three recent Mars exploration missions. Coming up in 2021, the musician will reissue a box set of “Return to the Centre of the Earth,” which will include unreleased audio and video material.
Wakeman will perform at the Birchmere October 24 in what he’s calling The Even Grumpier Old Rock Star Tour. The show will feature some of his new material, plenty of his repertoire from Yes and his solo career, plus surprises as well.
“I will have a set list but things will happen during the show where I will change pieces, and sometimes it will be as little as 25 percent of what I had planned,” he said. “Probably about 50 percent of things people expect, 30 percent will be surprises, and 20 percent they will have no clue of what’s to come.”
Throughout the night, Wakeman will weave in stories and riotous reflections on his life and the people he’s met along the way.
“There’s a lot of stories from my life, for sure, and almost always, someone will call out something that happened the last time I was there, and you can make that a great anecdotal story to include in the show,” he said. “I take the music seriously, but I don’t take myself seriously, and I like to tell stories that people can relate to and enjoy.”
Having been in the music biz for much of his life, Wakeman felt a bit panicked when COVID-19 shut down the world, explaining he likes to know what he’s doing.
“When the lockdown began, my tour was cancelled, but what’s worse, I had 19 friends who died, so you start to worry about everything, and you don’t know what’s happening,” he said. “I continued to play the piano every day, but it’s not the same as playing on stage. I just wanted for everyone for things to come back to normal. It was an incredibly difficult time.”
While he doesn’t know if “normal” will ever be a thing again, Wakeman is glad that he’s finally able to perform live again. One of his first returns was at a small club in London, where he called a friend of his and asked if he could just come down and play because he felt desperate to perform.
“I walked on the stage and the first words that came out of my mouth were, ‘Hey look, there’s people here,’ and it really hit home just how much I missed that,” he said.
In addition to finishing “Red Planet” during the pandemic, Wakeman also wrote and recorded most of a new album he hopes to release next year, he’s been working on some children’s material and he’s also been collaborating with Tim Rice on a musical.
“I haven’t been sitting around doing nothing, but the difficult thing is none of the things I’ve been busy with had an end-date that I knew of,” he said. “These tour days in America are really, really crucial to me both musically and mentally.”
Wakeman is aware that someday his hands may not be able to do what they have done for so many years, revealing he’s battled arthritis and rheumatism, and he looks after them very carefully, and he knows there may be a time when he is limited to what he can do on stage, but the pandemic has showed him he doesn’t ever want to retire.
“That is when I will perform in a much-more limited way and find a way of doing what I do without completely killing my hands,” he said. “I have always vowed that I never want to be applauded for what I used to be. I have a lot of projects that I’m working on, so if that day ever came where I couldn’t do a lot of live performance, I will be very busy writing and doing other things. There will never be a day I will wake up and say, ‘I don’t know what to do today.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.