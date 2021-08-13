Matt Scannell founded Vertical Horizon in the early ’90s as a student at Georgetown University, but the band didn’t garner success until almost a decades later, finally scoring it big with the 1999 album, “Everything You Want,” with the title track going on to be Billboard’s Most Played Single of 2000.
Other hits would follow, including “You’re a God” and “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning),” and Scannell and crew became favorites among the pop-alterative set.
In 2004, the band members would go their own separate ways, but Scannell continued writing scorching songs, and revived Vertical Horizon in 2009, releasing the critically acclaimed “Burning the Days” on Outfall Records. That album produced “Save Me from Myself” and “The Lucky One,” plus “Even Now,” which was co-written by Scannell and late Rush drummer Neal Peart, who would play on three tracks.
Scannell continued to lead Vertical Horizon this past decade, though the band saw numerous changes. Things were kicking into gear when COVID-19 hit last March, but the songwriter reflects on the pandemic as bringing out a different side of him.
“None of us could see this coming, so in the midst of the anxiety and darkness of this time, I think there has also been some beautiful moments, and looking inward and focusing on what is important in our lives has really helped me to grow as a person and a writer,” Scannell said. “I’m working on two records right now for my band, and trying to get them finished as quickly as possible.”
He calls the time away from the spotlight as being “fertile months” creatively, and feels being in one place for the most time he’s been for decades made for a very interesting year.
“My writing was a bit darker,” Scannell said. “I think I’ve come to more positive themes as time wore on, but when it was first happening, it was definitely dark. I tend to write from a very personal perspective—they are mostly about one-on-one relationships, rather than looking at society as a whole and making big sweeping statements. So, in the beginning, I felt my voice almost didn’t feel applicable. I waited for feelings and themes to come up that were authentic to me as a songwriter.”
Eventually those songs came, and Scannell wrote enough material to fill at least two albums.
On Aug. 19, Vertical Horizon will team up with Train for a Wolf Trap show that’s sure to be remembered.
“We’re so grateful for the Train camp for having us on this tour,” he said. “It’s a best-case scenario for us to come out of the pandemic with a tour of this big a profile. We’re hoping to reacquaint ourselves with people who may have known our music at certain points over the years, and remind them we are still out there slugging away.”
Scannell is looking forward to celebrating music with people in-person for the first time in almost two years.
“It’s such a beautiful and impactful art form; it’s a very different thing to go to a concert rather than just sit and listen to an album by yourself,” he said. “The communal feeling has almost a spiritual component to it. I think we all are craving to experience those feelings again.”
The set list on the night will include all the songs that people would expect—the hits and tunes that people associate Vertical Horizon with.
“We’re going to probably play a song from our last record, which was ‘The Last Mile,’ and we’ll try to put a couple of other songs from the records in our catalogue in that came out subsequent to the ‘Everything You Want’ record,” Scannell said. “But generally, we’ll play the songs that people may have had on their car stereo when they were driving to the beach. And I’m so grateful that we have a lot of songs that people can sing along to.”
He doesn’t think it’s time yet for the new material, but looks forward to getting those recorded with his bandmates and possibly bringing them out on tour next time around. For now, he’s just happy to be back.
“There’s a joy of sharing moments on stage with bandmates you love and respect,” Scannell said. “We all need to start celebrating our lives again in joyous ways, and to me, there’s nothing more joyous than the community of sharing a musical moment together.”
