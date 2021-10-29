Laura Benanti is one of those actresses who can seamlessly go from comedy to drama and it’s hard to decide which she does best. Think of her hilarious impersonation of the former First Lady Melania Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”; or the villainous go-getter Quinn Tyler on “Younger”; or even the depressed, alcoholic fashionista Kiki Hope on the new reboot of “Gossip Girl”—she does it all.
And the fact that Benanti also has one of the best singing voices in theatre—a voice that has earned her five Tony Award nominations, including a win for playing Louise in the 2008 revival of “Gypsy,” just goes to show what a powerhouse performer she truly is.
The triple threat will perform two shows at Wolf Trap’s The Barns Theater October 30, one at 3 p.m., and a later show at 8 p.m.
“I’m so thrilled to be back doing live concerts and singing for people again,” Benanti said. “It’s one of my favorite things to do, and The Barns is one of my favorite venues, so I’m really excited to be coming back.”
At the show, Benanti will be singing many of the songs that people associate her with from her Broadway performances, be it selections from “The King and I,” “My Fair Lady” or even “The Wedding Singer.”
She’ll also be singing some songs from her latest album and some favorites through the years.
“I have missed performing live so much, it is generally a feeling like losing a limb,” Benanti said. “I’m just excited to get that limb back!”
During the pandemic, Benanti was thinking about all the students who had their musicals cancelled and wanted to do something special for them. She invited people to send her videos on Twitter of their performances, and she shared them so all of her followers could watch.
“I did this video on March 13, thinking I’d get 20 responses, and got thousands of responses and millions of views on the video, and it turned into this beautiful gathering of music and good will,” she said. “We were able to turn it into the free online concerts for isolated senior citizens and hospitalized children, and that was so heartwarming.”
That movement even turned into a documentary on HBO MAX called, “Homeschool Musical: Class of 2020,” which followed seven high school seniors who graduated in 2020.
She also used her quarantining time to release a self-titled album of contemporary covers, such as “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and “Lose You to Love Me” by Selena Gomez, plus some jazz influenced torch songs and comedic takes on beloved favorites.
All proceeds from the album’s first single, the Jonas Brothers’ “Sucker,” went to FoodCorps, who were working to help hungry children; and proceeds from the second single, “Wives and Lovers,” went to BirthQueen and the work they are doing to help the black maternal healthcare crisis.
“I’ve been really trying to be of service through my work and art,” Benanti said.
In addition to being back on “Gossip Girl” for season 2, Benanti also will soon be seen in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “TICK, TICK… BOOM!” on Netflix this November, and will be headlining at Carnegie Hall for the first time this December for a holiday show.
While her TV and film work has kept her away from Broadway for a while, she wouldn’t rule out a return trip, though she’d rather have more of a limited-run production right now.
“Eight shows a week makes it really tricky with bedtime, and my daughter is going to be 5 next year, and she’s going to start needing me more and more,” Benanti said. “With TV and film, though the days are really long during the week, there are times I get to come home, put her to bed, and I have the weekends with her. Doing TV and film allows me to spend the time with my family that I want to have.”
