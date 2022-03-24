When Willie Nile takes the stage at Jammin Java on March 25, fans can expect a terrific night of music, of course, but the concert will also offer more than great songs and musicianship.
“It’s going to be a night of storytelling,” Nile said. “It’ll be Johnny Pisano on bass and I’ll be playing guitar and piano. We’ll tell stories, we’ll be rocking the place and we’ll be playing some obscure things and some well-known things that tell stories of my 200 years alive on this planet.”
Actually, it only feels like 200 years, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic put an end to live concerts for a while.
“I live in New York City, and if you had told me that the city would become a ghost town before all this, I would have thought you were nuts,” Nile said.
Not that the pandemic stopped him from making music—or getting married (more on that later). He released two albums during the pandemic, including “New York at Night,” which he recorded in February 2020 and was mixing as the pandemic hit.
And getting back to that point about Nile telling stories during his concert, there’s a story behind the album’s title track that began when he was leaving the Iridium in New York City on a Friday night, headed toward the subway near Times Square.
“I walk into the subway car and as I’m approaching it, I see as the doors open and there’s a big can of Reddi-wip whipped cream standing right in the corner of the doorway,” Nile said. “I thought, ‘that’s weird,’ and then as I got closer, I saw that there was a guy sitting next to it—his ankles, sides, his knees, up to his waist, covered in whipped cream, two inches of whipped cream all over. I didn’t know what was going on, but I didn’t want to look to the right, I wish I did. The car was so crowded, so I went to the other end of the seats. I never saw the person’s face but he inspired the title track.”
There was some debate among Nile’s team about whether releasing “New York at Night” in May 2020 was a good idea. Some people thought he should wait, but he decided to do it.
“I thought, ‘This record is full of light and there’s a lot of dark out there. Let’s put it out,’” he said.
In August 2021, Nile released another album, “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” which was recorded during the pandemic, with musicians fully masked. The title track was inspired by the pandemic.
Nile has a storage space near the Holland Tunnel, and on a typical night, it can take him 40 minutes to make his way the three blocks from his home to the storage space.
“One Friday night in May (2020) I was down there and I came out of my storage space and there was no traffic,” he said. “I stood in the middle of the street, looking uptown—not a person or car in sight—this is 6 o’clock at night on a Friday. I look south, downtown—not a person in sight. I took photographs, it was so striking, and I thought ‘The Day the Earth Stood Still,’ and I knew it would be the title.”
In addition to recording two albums, Nile made numerous trips to Italy to visit his girlfriend, and in the fall of 2020, they got married in a small medieval town in the Italian Alps.
“It was the middle of the pandemic, there were like 15 people there in the basement of this medieval city hall,” he said. “It was really beautiful. It was an idyllic day, just magical.”
Nile feels lucky that he didn’t get COVID-19, especially since members of his band did, including his lead guitarist, Jimi K. Bones who coughed so hard he fractured four ribs.
Today, the band is healthy and rocking, but Niles’ show at Jammin Java will feature just him and Pisano.
“When we do our duo shows, we do songs that we don’t always do with the band because Johnny knows so much of my catalog,” he said. “They’re totally rocking shows and there’ll be some intimate things, off-the-wall things, and some new things. I love coming to Jammin Java, it’s a great place to see music and play music.”
And it’s great that Wille Nile is coming back to town.
