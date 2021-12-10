As we enter the festive holiday season, Visit Fairfax is excited to share the launch 31 Days of Holiday Happiness, an advent-style calendar of activities, events, holiday inspiration, and other ways to celebrate the 2021 season.
“We came up with the idea for 31 Days of Holiday Happiness last year as a way to bring a little extra joy to people’s lives during an unconventional holiday season,” said Alison Morris, Visit Fairfax destination marketing manager. “But this year it seems that there is even more holiday magic in the air – more in-person events, more creative concepts thought up by our incredible hospitality partners, and more fun to be had out and about in Fairfax County. We hope this calendar offers residents and visitors an entertaining and engaging way to plan out their holiday season festivities.”
So far, calendar items have included a round-up of 10+ holiday concerts & performances that will knock your socks off, information on Wolf Trap’s annual Sing-a-Long festivities, and where to get Christmas trees in Fairfax County.
We’ve curated a helpful list of events, gift ideas, activities, and more that everyone can explore each day in December to experience the best of the holiday season here in Fairfax County. Visit Fairfax will unveil one item each day throughout the month. There is much more content to be unveiled, so we’re encouraging folks to check back every day to see what is new. The URL is https://www.fxva.com/holiday-happiness/.
