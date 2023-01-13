Susan Weinhardt from Vienna participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “Are You Someone To Somebody?”, performed last month in the Greene Theater at Emerson College in Boston.
Conceived of and directed by Lindsay Beamish, the show is a mixture of text, movement, abstract design, and media; a new work highlighting the general human experience.
Weinhardt is majoring in Stage and Production Management and is a member of the Class of 2025.
Emerson Stage and the Department of Performing Arts are where the next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and visiting artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.
