Hot on the heels of the release of her chart-topping debut album, “You Ain’t Unlucky,” 18-year-old Veronica Lewis is quickly becoming a name to know in the music world.
The singer recently took home the prestigious Sean Costello Rising Star and Best New Artist Debut 2021 at the Blues Blast Music Awards, and her spin on the Roots of American Music is putting critics on notice, with American Songwriter Magazine calling her “one of the most promising torchbearers of American Rock n’ Roll.”
On Nov. 13, Lewis will open for David Bromberg at The Birchmere, for a complete night of great Roots music.
“This is my debut in the Virginia/D.C. area,” she said. “I’ll be playing all my original songs and it’s going to be a lot of fun. I have such gratitude for everyone who has been supporting me at these shows. We put on a fun show and it’s always a good time.”
Lewis started teaching herself piano at only 5 and learned by “listening, writing and improvising.”
“I figured out how to write riffs and play my own style and piece together my own songs,” Lewis said.
Most of those early songs were in the blues genre, which she gravitated towards because it was a favorite of her grandfather.
“He lost his sight when he was 15, and we really connected through music, and this was a way for us to get to know each other and understand each other,” Lewis said. “He just really instilled in me a love for finding music that I enjoy—roots rock, blues and early country resonated with me.”
By 12, she started performing in front of people, and that pushed her to create a full set, and the performances kept coming. Having just turned 18 and recently graduating high school, Lewis is now looking to play music full-time and see what she can make of it.
“Some people call my music roots, some call it the blues, but all of it is always 100 percent Veronica Lewis,” she said. “I bring together a lot of different styles—some boogie-woogie, New Orleans piano style, rock—and what brings it all together is my vocal style and my own unique writing style.”
During the pandemic, Lewis was spending her time recording the “You Ain’t Unlucky” album, and it came out in February. She spent the summer touring, playing mostly outdoor shows, and she’s entered the fall doing select indoor shows.
“I’ve been staying busy writing and playing out, so it’s been a crazy time, but we’re getting through this the best we can and I am taking it one day at a time,” Lewis said. “I’ve continued to write even after this release, so I’ve stayed busy. What’s gotten me through this pandemic is the love and encouragement.”
With the unpredictable nature of what’s been happening the last 18 months—and what’s still going on—Lewis noted she reflected on a lot of different things during the pandemic, and that’s opened up a new side of songwriting for her.
“I had more time to think about the songs I wanted to write about and what I wanted to create,” she said. “I’m so grateful to be on stage live again. It’s such a big part of who I am so to be able to share my music is such a privilege.”
For now, music is Lewis’ priority, though she will be taking some on-line college courses and taking a gap year before she goes back for further education.
“No matter what, it’s always going to be about the music, so I’ll be continuing to write and release more music and hopefully when things get more back to normal, I will tour more and perform in new areas around the country,” Lewis said. “I hope that people can connect with my music and enjoy it and it’s so special to be back doing this. What keeps me excited about the future is knowing there are people who are listening to the music and supporting me.”
