The singer will be singing old favorites and tunes from her latest record
It was 21 years ago when Vanessa Carlton scored a huge hit with her debut single, “A Thousand Miles,” which helped her first album, “Be But Nobody,” achieve platinum status.
The singer has continued to put out amazing music through the years, most recently releasing “Love Is An Art,” Carlton’s fifth album which originally came out the week the world shut down in March 2020, but has since been released with new tracks and demos.
The songs, she shared, were inspired in part by the 1956 book, “The Art of Loving” by philosopher Erich Fromm, and by stories and struggles both in her interior world and the world around her.
Known for her poignant lyrics throughout her career, the new tunes are described as “exploring the eternal seesaw that is human connection,” and the songwriter believes that her latest songs are best heard live.
“When I went independent, I released ‘Rabbits on the Run’ in 2011, and that was part of a trilogy,” Carlton said. “In 2015, I released ‘Liberman,’ and then in 2020 came ‘Love Is An Art.’ In my opinion, they all work together. It started with my fascination of creating different atmospheres through arrangement production, leaning more into atmospheric sounds.”
So, for “Love Is An Art,” Carlton went over the top in terms of dynamic, with big swells and movements.
“If you were to think of a color, I think it feels pretty red—intense,” she said. “I wanted to work with Dave Fridmann for some time, who is very well known for producing the Flaming Lips, so it was awesome to collaborate with him to manipulate technology and turn tech into art.”
Carlton will be heading to the Birchmere in Alexandria on March 2, where she will play many of the tunes from her new release in her first headlining tour in five years.
“We’ll be doing a setup that’s different than I’ve ever done before,” Carlton said, explaining that this will be just the second stop on her two-month-long tour. “I’m on keys, and I’ll be playing with a cellist who plugs into these pedals that create different sound effects.”
The cellist, Isabel Castellvi, will sing some background vocals as well, manipulating her instrument on what’s normally a very traditional string instrument.
“It’s been really interesting and fun to rearrange the arrangements for our show,” Carlton said. “I’m really excited about it. I normally tour barebones in general, and with the limitations we have, we just try to tie it into the most creative ways we can. It also offers the audience a more intimate and unique interpretation with songs they already know.”
Performing was always a big part of Carlton’s life, though there was a time she appeared headed more towards a dance career. But after finishing her education at the School of American Ballet, the multi-talented artist chose to pursue singing, performing in New York City bars and clubs while attending Columbia University.
In addition to making a name for herself on the music charts, Carlton has also found success on Broadway, stepping into the lead role of icon Carole King in “Beautiful” in 2019.
During the pandemic, Carlton’s daughter was starting kindergarten so she became a substitute teacher for the same school that she went to as a child since she didn’t have much opportunity to perform.
“I hated Zoom shows, so I did this,” she said. “One of the kids mistakenly called me, ‘Miss Vanilla’ so I was known as Miss Vanilla the whole time.”
Although she enjoyed that experience, Carlton is really looking forward to getting back on the road and connecting with her fans.
“Nothing makes me feel better than being in a room and everyone enjoying some music together,” she said. “I’ll of course play the songs people know, but interesting versions of those. I think it’s compelling in a different way. I’ll also bring back into the mix some songs I haven’t played for a long time. The set list matters very much to me, so it will be a bit of a ride for those coming out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.