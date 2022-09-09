The 19th annual KORUS Festival will take place this weekend outdoors at Tysons Corner Center.
The KORUS Festival is one of the largest community cultural festivals in the national capital region. The Korean American Association of Washington Metropolitan Area (KAGW) who has been putting on the festival for almost two decades, view it as a chance to bring together the local Korean American community to celebrate the strong bonds between the Republic of Korea and the United States. This is where the festival gets its name, “KOR-US.”
This year, the festival is expanding to recognize the breadth of diversity in the region.
As a nation “we went through a tough time the last two years,” said Anna Ko, festival director. She references the pandemic, hate crimes, and divisions in the country.
This year the festival will move “toward togetherness and harmony in our community by giving multicultural experiences. So we can build a more peaceful, and stronger, united America,” Ko explained.
Both days of the festival have their own unique theme. September 10, coincides with this year’s harvest moon, so the theme is “Celebrating the Harvest Together.” Sunday’s theme will be “Stop Asian Hate, and Black Lives Matter.”
Attendees can purchase a mix of international foods, and craft beer from Caboose. There will be plenty of activities, and cultural experiences for kids, including a Korean traditional dress experience.
At 1 p.m., on Saturday more than a dozen politicians, who represent the area at the local, state, and national level, will be on stage to greet festival goers.
The KORUS stage lineup is packed with musicians, and dancers that showcase the area’s diversity of talent. These include: the rock group, Practically Einstein; the Motown band, Back to Zero; a TaeKwonDo demonstration; traditional Korean street musicians, A-Ri-Ra-me; and the jazz quartet, Audio5. There will also be plenty of K-pop, and other dance groups.
Sunday at 1 p.m. festival goers and local hopefuls perform in “KORUS’ Got Talent.” The stage will be filled with contestants competing for money prizes of $1000, $500, and $300.
Ruby Choi, with the Paul Jung Band, will be performing pop songs Saturday at 8 p.m. Choi is a New York-based musician.
The festival headliner is Jae Jin, who will perform Sunday night, at 7 p.m. Jin is an independent global recording artist, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and actor. His albums include “Kairos” (2015), “Baltimore Boulevard” (2017) & “Letters and Drinks” (2018). He is the winner of a 2018 Creator Award from WeWork, a 2019 John Lennon Songwriter Award, and other awards.
“Just come on out and enjoy the festival,” said Ko.
The KORUS Festival will take place at Tysons Corner Center, in the Bloomingdale’s parking lot, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free.
