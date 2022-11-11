The long-time duo is celebrating 45 years together
It was 45 years ago when Keith Grimwood and Ezra Idlet were part of a five-piece Texas-based band called St. Elmo’s Fire that couldn’t find the success it wanted, and dissolved. But the two decided to join forces and started touring as a duo performing with an acoustic guitar, and an upright bass.
“I was a classically trained musician who also played pop music at the clubs, while Ezra comes more from the folk tradition,” Grimwood said. “We met in Houston, and even when we were in the other band, the two of us started playing music together. So, when that folded, we just kept playing with a mission to play for everyone.”
That meant going into schools and playing for kids as well as clubs for adults.
Needing a name for a contest, the duo chose Trout Fishing in America as an homage to Grimwood’s love of writer Richard Brautigan and Idlet’s passion for fishing.
“In the early days, we would leave early to go to gigs, and Ezra would always want to stop and go to fish, so he would fish his way across the country as we played music,” Grimwood said. “I was really into Brautigan and that was the name of one of his books.”
The guys built a strong following thanks to word of mouth, and created their own record label in 1980, releasing Trout Fishing in America’s first two vinyl albums, with a blend of rock and roll, blues, folk, country, bluegrass, funk, Latin, and reggae.
They also built a large following by writing children’s music, and NPR has even dubbed the pair the “McCartney and Lennon of kid’s music.”
“We may be the only band in the world ever to open for Bob Dylan and Barney,” Idlet said. “To me, music is music.”
Over the years, the duo has released 25 albums and been nominated for four Grammy Awards. During the pandemic, the long-time friends spent months apart before reconnecting at their Trout House Studio, writing and recording a new album, “Safe House.”
“Taking this break from the road gave us time to reflect on our lives and our musical career,” Idlet said. “We found ourselves returning to our various roots. We took a look at the world and put our ideas into the musical styles that have been the soundtrack to our lives.”
The band also stayed in touch with their fans by doing a series of livestreams, and are thrilled that they can be back on the road.
Trout Fishing in America will play a gig at the Reston Community Center Nov. 13 beginning at 3 p.m., a venue it has played several times over the years.
“Folks coming out can expect to be entertained with music that spans a lot of years,” Idlet said. “We bring a large catalog and have played for adult audiences and children audiences and everyone in between. We make a bigger sound for two people than you would expect.”
In the early days, the two would travel around in an infamous red truck they called “Robert RedFord,” a vehicle that logged more than half a million miles. Today, the duo travel in a white Ford van named “Whitey Ford.”
“We still travel all across the country and really enjoy it,” Grimwood said. “The secret to us staying together is audio books. You run out of stuff to talk about and mile after mile, you just put on an audio book.”
Seriously, the two have shared a long friendship and career together because of trust and a great give-and-take. Plus, as Grimwood points out, they never were attracted to the same woman, which has done in a lot of bands!
“We both have strengths and weaknesses that complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Grimwood said. “It’s been a fun ride and we’re not planning on slowing down anytime soon.”
For more information on the show, visit https://bit.ly/3DTvCQH.
