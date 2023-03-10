The Broadway star will perform two shows on Saturday
As one of Broadway’s most beloved leading ladies, Kelli O’Hara has had memorable turns in shows such as “The Light in the Piazza,” “South Pacific,” “The Bridges of Madison County,” “Jekyll & Hyde” and “The Pajama Game.”
Over her theatrical career, O’Hara has garnered seven Tony nominations, including the well-deserved win in 2015 for her portrayal as Anna in the revival of “The King and I.”
Her most recent theatre performance was on the Met stage opposite Renée Fleming and Joyce DiDonato in “The Hours,” and in May, she will be part of Adam Guettel’s “Days of Wine and Roses,” a limited eight-week engagement at the Atlantic Theater Company.
Later this year, O’Hara will return for season two of HBO’s “The Gilded Age” as well.
O’Hara will perform in two shows at Wolf Trap’s The Barns March 11, with performances at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.
“It’s going to be very intimate and personal songs,” she said. “It will be songs that I’ve either sung in Broadway shows or just songs that mean a lot to me, combined with my story—my journey from the beginning to now and even what’s coming ahead.”
It’s her goal to make each concert somewhat ‘living room-esque’ even if it is in a larger space, and relishes the difference between a cabaret versus a role in a production.
“The difference between playing roles in Broadway, TV, or movies, is you’re just playing one thing and you give your audience a very specific version of yourself, and the truth about anyone who is an artist, is that we are much more than that,” O’Hara said. “We have a lot going on and a lot of stories about how we’ve built our lives, so I try to take the songs that help me tell my story.”
Later this month, O’Hara will be taking part in a one-night benefit reunion concert of “Ragtime,” starring Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell. And though O’Hara wasn’t in the original production, she is filling in for the late Marin Mazzie.
“I consider this one of the biggest honors I’ve ever had in my life,” she said. “When I moved to New York in 1998, I was introduced to someone who was working on ‘Ragtime’ through a friend, and over the next several weeks, I think I saw the show eight times, and as a poor young woman moving there for the first time, to have that kind of access to a show, especially one that would mold my idea of Broadway, with Marin Mazzie and Audra McDonald singing in a classical musical way, it made me feel like what I could do was possible.”
Mazzie became a friend to O’Hara over the years, and she considers the show a chance to say thank you to her and honor a show that has meant so much to her over the years.
Since tickets to “Ragtime” have been sold out for months, O’Hara hints that she might give those coming to the Wolf Trap shows a little sneak peek at what she’ll be singing in that concert.
“There might be one song from the ‘Ragtime’ concert that I do, just because it would be nice to sing it once before I do the actual concert with the cast because I’ve never played the role or done the show,” O’Hara said. “If I do, it will be ‘Back to Before,’ the Mother’s song at the end of the show.”
O’Hara is no stranger to the DMV, having participated in many of the Fourth of July and Memorial Day concerts in the District, as well as performing at the Kennedy Center Honors for many years. Last summer, she performed at Wolf Trap outside and is excited to be coming back to its indoor venue.
“I think curiosity is what we all have to keep ahold of and coming out to these kinds of shows is a way to stay curious,” she said. “I would love for people to come and get to know me a little better.”
For more information on the Wolf Trap shows, visit www.wolftrap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.