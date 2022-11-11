Search for one of a kind treasure this weekend, at the 46th annual Mclean Community Center Antique Show and Sale. The event is one of the center’s highlights of the year.
The woman behind the show is Dordy Fontinel, owner of Dordy Fontinel Show Management. She has 40 years of professional experience, and has managed the community center’s show for well over a decade, and hopes to continue on well into the future.
Although there was talk under former MCC Director Daniel Singh that the show would be “sunsetted” it seems that now the show will go on. This event is the fourth most popular put on by the MCC.
“I was reassured by the center, even three weeks ago, that the antique show can go on for as long as I want to do it,” said Fontinel.
“The show is small, relatively speaking, but the quality is excellent, and that’s what the patrons who come to the McLean antique show expect,” Fontinel shared. “Many of them say to me this is the only place we buy antiques all year long, you know we wait for this show.”
According to Fontinel, the big trend this year is vintage.
“Vintage clothing is hot. Not only among younger people, but among older collectors who actually collect Chanel handbags, and Givenchy scarves,” she said. “It’s kind of a fun thing to collect. The two dealers I have with vintage have an excellent selection of quality items.” There will also be more American folk art dealers than there have been in past years.
The Mclean show has quality merchandise, but Fontinel said you can still find a few things for under $50. She doled out some advice for anyone new to antiquing.
“You just walk around, and if you see things you like, you ask the dealer to tell you about it,” she said. “Dealers love talking about their merchandise. People don’t get into the antiques business to get rich, they get into the antiques business because they have a passion for history.”
Fontinel started buying when she was in college. Her grandmother was in the antiques business. She, like most new antique buyers, was not discerning about her purchases when she started. She bought things to fill space in her dorm room.
After an oak furniture phase, she became a more discriminating buyer. She believes this is typical for most buyers. Fontinel’s current collection is personal to her. It has changed as her life has changed. Oak furniture gave way to colonial furniture. A family tragedy created a desire for antique circus and carnival folk art that made her smile.
“Now my house is a mixture of everything, but no oak,” she joked. “ I got crazy about twig furniture made up in the Adirondack Mountains. Where they would take branches off trees and twist them into shapes, and make these incredible chairs, tables, and furniture. So I have some of that, and I have some colonial stuff, and I have some 1940s. That’s what happens if you stay with it, for most people. You know the world of antiques is so big, and nobody knows everything about everything.”
There are very good fakes in the antique market today. While Fontinel generally tells people to rely on their instincts, and use her grandmother’s advice of, “When in doubt, don’t.” She insists buyers can trust what they purchase at the McLean show.
“I require all the dealers in the show to guarantee their merchandise, which is not always the case. Especially for people who buy online,” she said. “I contract knowledgeable, reputable dealers, who in their contract are required to stand behind the merchandise. So, if they say this is an authentic 1820s table, the customer is not going to find out later that it was made over in India last year. It’s not a fake or reproduction, so the dealers stand behind their merchandise.”
The antiques show will take place at the Mclean Community Center, Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $10, but free for children 12 and under.
