Halloween isn’t until Monday, but this weekend is full of fun, and spooky activities.
For the kids
Fairfax County Park Authority (FCPA) is offering several kid-friendly events at parks, and recreational centers around Fairfax County. Prices vary by event, and advance reservations are required. You can find links, and information to individual parks at fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/.
A few FCPA highlights include the Fear-less Fest at Hidden Oaks Nature Center. Children will learn more about forest creatures. Costumed forest characters will greet children along a woodland trail to share why they are not as scary as we think they are. Fear-less Fest is Oct. 29, tour times start at 5:15 p.m. Oak Marr RECcenter offers “Haunted Mini Golf” Oct. 29 and 30, between 5 and 7 p.m. A friendly ghost town will be hosted at Burke Lake Park, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both weekend days.
Many churches, fire stations, and even police departments offer safe trick-or-treating alternatives. At trunk-or-treat events kids can trick-or-treat from car to car in a safe space. Some of these require advance registration and/or fees, some do not.
City parks often hold events for locals. In Falls Church, Cherry Hill Park is holding a Halloween Carnival on Oct. 29. There will be two time slots 1 to 3 p.m, and 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. You can buy a wristband for your time slot in advance, or at the park. The Town of Vienna will hold Halloween on the Green from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
There are still a few local Halloween parades between now, and Oct. 31. Great Falls will hold their Halloween Spooktacular and Pet Parade on Halloween from 4 to 7 p.m. It offers fun for the entire family, and even a haunted house. Del Ray holds their annual parade Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Del Ray also boasts some of the scariest Halloween decorations around, in case you want to stretch your legs after the parade.
If you are looking to find elaborately decorated houses in your area check out the free application Frightmaps. People register their homes, or attractions with the app, while users will find both a list, and map of what houses are nearby. Historic Herndon Halloween House is where homeowners have been extravagantly decorating for 18 years. This year’s theme is “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” While Sally and Jack are mentioned, so is Grandma, whose tombstone is checkered with reindeer tracks, along with many other Christmas favorites.
While younger children might find some of the creepier decorations too scary at night, daytime viewing is a good option. On Captain’s Row, a cobblestone block of Prince St. in Old Town Alexandria, one fascinated child told his parents, “It’s not real. It’s not real.”
Which led to a conversation about what is fake, and how fake things are really not that scary.
Adult fare
If you want to up the fear factor, there is the Workhouse Arts Center Halloween Haunt, in Lorton. This year’s theme is “Nightmare Harvest.” The event is contactless, but designed to scare, and is only recommended for ages 13 and up. Weekend frights continue through November 5, but live music only happens on Friday, and Saturday nights, through October 29. Tickets are highly recommended.
The Clifton Haunted Trail is back after a three-year hiatus. They boast possible ghost sightings, plenty of scares, and the infamous Bunnyman. Again, this one is not for young children. Advance tickets are recommended. The trail is open from 7 to 10 p.m. on Oct. 29.
If you like your hauntings of the historical variety you can head to Old Town, for Death Comes to Carlyle House. It is not as scary as other events, but a discussion on death and mourning in the 18th century is probably not going to hold your child’s attention. Tours take place Oct. 28, between 6 and 9 p.m.
If you are out at an event, or party on Oct. 29, and have imbibed too much, call a Lyft. The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is partnering with the rideshare company in an effort to curb drunk driving. For 12 hours, from 4 p.m. on Oct. 29 through 4 a.m. on Oct. 30, you can go to https://wrap.org/soberride/ to find a coupon code for a free Lyft home. Riders must be over 21 to take advantage of this one time code for up to $15 off of a Lyft ride.
For all events, check on-line for availability, and detailed information. Some events fill up fast, this is especially true of events designed for children. Most events require advance registration. If an event is full, you can still try reaching out to see if there have been cancellations.
