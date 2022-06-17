Group will make its debut stop at The Birchmere on Sunday
Frank Zappa is an iconic musician, known for his nonconformity, free-form improvisation, sound experiments, musical virtuosity, and satire of American culture. When he passed away almost 30 years ago, he left a big hole in the music world.
Now, a new band comprised of former members of Zappa’s different groups has formed, calling themselves The Zappa Band. While the band previously opened for King Crimson, it’s now embarking on its first-ever tour and will be making a stop at The Birchmere on June 19.
The Zappa Band’s lineup includes Zappa alumni Ray White (lead vocals, guitar), Mike Keneally (guitar, keys, vocals), Scott Thunes (bassist), and Robert Martin (keyboards, sax, vocals), as well as ZPZ alum Jamie Kime (guitar) and Zappa archivist Joe “Vaultmeister” Travers (drums, vocals). Many of these guys hadn’t played together for 30 years.
“We’ll be covering a lot of Zappa tunes from a lot of eras—from the ’60s to the ’80s,” said Keneally, who was 25 when he joined Zappa’s band in 1987. “We’re trying to present a nice cross-section of materials so whatever people like about Frank, they get at least some of that, and maybe some other things they weren’t expecting.”
Each musician played in the studio and on the road with Zappa during his career, while three of these alums played on ‘ZAPPA 88: The Last U.S. Show,’ one of the most recent offerings from Zappa Records & Universal Music. One of Travers’ jobs is to go through all the unreleased Frank Zappa material to find things to restore and put out, so all of the amazing archive releases that fans have heard over the last decade have been because of his work.
“We come to Frank’s music from a variety of different angles but we all love it a lot,” Keneally said. He has such a vast catalog, we could go in a lot of different directions. Mainly, it’s a bunch of songs that we love and really love playing. The music itself is an endless source of interest and excitement.”
Zappa famously played The Birchmere during his incredible musical run, so the venue is excited to have a collection of his alum back on the stage playing the music that fans love.
“His music is so unpredictable, so varied and some people respond to the humor aspect of it, which is obviously really strong, but there’s also the aspect of the insane complexity of it,” Keneally said. “When Frank came to town, you knew that people expected to have their minds blown. When I first joined the band, he sat me down in his basement and explained how he considered that his job and considered the audience to be his boss.”
Simply put, for those who never had the chance to see Zappa perform live, this is the closest they’ll ever get, as The Zappa Band plays all of his best-known songs and make them sound the way they are supposed to be played.
“People that are into his music are just ferociously into it,” Keneally said. “I think it’s his sense of individualism that people connect with. He was always unapologetically himself and that is something that resonates with a lot of people—especially the unashamed quality of it. There’s something that was appealing stubborn about the way he would take the stage.”
Keneally feels that Zappa’s “East Coast” attitude was key to attracting fans, and he would often grab guitarists from Long Island to play in his bands—including Keneally himself.
“Certainly, whenever Frank would come to play in New York, there was always something really special about that,” he said. “It ended up with him always doing his [infamous] Halloween shows there. He always knew he would get a large, crazy enthusiastic crowd for those shows.”
Thankfully, The Zappa Band is keeping his music alive, and keeping the spirit of Frank Zappa alive for both old and new fans.
“This is the first time that we’re doing a series of shows as a headline act, and feel that we’re finally becoming the band that we’re meant to be,” Keneally said. “If you’re already into Frank’s music, there’s no way you won’t love this show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.