Known for his music and public speaking, the singer/songwriter has plenty in store for his fans
Nashville-based singer and songwriter Tony Lucca has spent practically his whole life in the entertainment biz, beginning his career as a member of Disney’s “The All New Mickey Mouse Club,” performing with the likes of Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Keri Russell and Ryan Gosling.
“The music is what brought me to the party—getting up and singing was always my thing,” Lucca said. “Getting into the ‘Mickey Mouse Club,’ I was introduced to dancing and acting and I fell in love with that as well, but it always failed in comparison to music.”
After the show ended, Lucca put all his efforts into a more serious music career, writing deep songs, many of which found their way onto TV shows like “Parenthood,” “Friday Night Lights,” and “Felicity.” His knack for writing would soon earn him the LA Music Award for Best Male Singer/Songwriter.
“I grew up in a big music-making family with some relatives who had various degrees of success, so I was a student of the business as much as I was in it,” Lucca said. “As I came of age and started writing, the work itself was so fulfilling. It fueled me with a great deal of confidence and ambition and I just kept building upon that over the years.”
In 2021, Lucca found himself back on television, this time as a contestant on “The Voice,” and wound up in third place and snagging a record deal with coach Adam Levine’s 222 Records. That enabled him to tour with superstars such as Kelly Clarkson, Sara Bareilles, Marc Anthony and Maroon 5.
“My music is very eclectic; I’ve always been a chameleon,” he said. “Having done a pop TV show, I became very attune to commercial music and R&B music, but having grown up on the singer-songwriter greats like Paul Simon, Joni Mitchell and Crosby, Stills and Nash, those were always part of the fabric as well. I was always comfortable cracking out an acoustic guitar and playing songs conducive to that sound.”
Being in Nashville has helped Lucca learn some of the “tricks of the trade” from country songwriters, and he’s started to introduce more of what he calls “the Southern sound” into his storytelling aspect of his songs.
During the pandemic, Lucca curated the Mo’Verb Lounge Sessions, a twice-monthly live stream offering themes and content contributed by his wildly devoted fans.
“I wasn’t just sitting in my basement creating songs for Facebook, I figured out how to do some production stuff and had a multi-camera thing going and was treating each show like a podcast with a theme,” he said. “It was good for me creatively and kept me sharp.”
And now that he’s playing live again, Lucca has changed his approach to what he’s doing on stage.”
“I spent a lot of time getting into the storytelling aspect of my catalogue over the last few years through the live streaming world that we were all forced to embrace,” Lucca said. “Now that I’m able to get back in front of an audience, I can stretch out and engage with them in real-time, and the shows I have been doing in recent months have been really cool next-level storyteller acoustic shows and I’ve been enjoying them immensely.”
Lucca will be returning to Jammin Java on Aug. 26 to give his Virginia fans another chance to see and hear what he’s been up to lately. Rachel Levitin is the opener.
“I was able to write a good number of songs during the pandemic and proud of the ones I wound up with,” Lucca said, adding he will be playing some of the newer stuff at the show. “I just finished an album of custom songs—those commissioned by friends and fans, and that will be coming out this fall.”
Lucca also has a new single called “Wiggle It Out,” which he promises to play at the show.
“I’ll be touring the rest of the year and looking forward to seeing the fans who have been tuning into the live stream things in a live setting,” Lucca said. “This is my first return to Jammin Java since the pandemic, and it’s been like a home away from home for me. It’s definitely going to be one of my favorite shows of the year.”
