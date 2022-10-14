THE SiNGER WiLL BE PART OF A SPECiAL NASHViLLE EMERGiNG ARTiSTS NiGHT
It was during season 6 of NBC’s popular “The Voice” singing competition when Audra McLaughlin blew the judges away and received a four-chair turn from the celebrity coaches, choosing to go with Blake Shelton on Team Blake.
“I was on almost nine years ago now, and it still feels like it was yesterday,” McLaughlin said. “My whole life I have been a singer and been in bands, and started to cut my teeth in the circuit in Philadelphia and New Jersey. I was in the middle of college when I heard back from the show, and asked to come out to L.A.”
So, she needed to make a tough decision at the time—finish school or go after her dream on “The Voice.” Not surprisingly to those who knew her and saw her talent, she picked performing.
“It was such a big opportunity, so I knew I had to give it a shot,” she said.
Thanks to her powerhouse vocals and signature rasp, the country songstress made it to the finals and gained millions of fans along the way.
After the show was finished, McLaughlin headed from her home in Pennsylvania to Nashville, where she signed a publishing deal with industry veterans Jimmy Mattingly and Johnny Garcia, and started becoming a familiar name on the Nashville circuit.
“I knew I wanted to pursue music fulltime, and ‘The Voice’ was the realization that I can do this and do it on a bigger level,” McLaughlin said. “I did a lot of touring and it led me to Nashville.”
McLaughlin will be part of Nashville Emerging Artists Night on Oct. 15 at Wolf Trap’s The Barns, a special evening that will include seven of Nashville’s finest emerging artists including sister duo REVIE, country-rocker Jason Cross, singer/songwriter Ryan Neal, Baltimore native Pierson Swanson, cellist Gabe Baker, and singer/songwriter Kyle Winski.
“A friend of mine put this together, and it’s just a bunch of us songwriters and singers getting together for a great night of music,” McLaughlin said. “Each of us is going to get to play our own songs and tell stories about the meaning behind the songs.”
This being her first time at Wolf Trap, which is only about two hours from her hometown, McLaughlin is hoping a lot of her friends and family will come out to support her and she’s looking forward to her visit.
The Nashville Emerging Artists Night is a one-time special put together by Erica Rayher of Primetime 615 in Nashville, sort of an off-shoot of the writers’ nights Nashville is known for, but McLaughlin would love to do more if the opportunity presents itself.
“I was really honored that I was asked to be part of this first artist night,” McLaughlin said. “Erica gets writers together and has live open nights in Nashville with different artists that she features, and she wanted to do something different. It’s going to be a really cool night.”
Fans of McLaughlin will be happy to hear that she recently signed a record contract with a UK label and will have some new music out sometime in 2023.
“A couple of days prior to 2020, I had signed my very first publishing deal, but with the pandemic, it was a challenge working with them, because we needed to communicate through texts and calls and Zoom,” she said. “Making a record when we’re not allowed to be around each other wasn’t ideal.”
So, during that time, McLaughlin spent a lot of her time writing songs and collaborating over Zoom, and even though it was an odd experience, the singer noted it worked out really well because her producers are both touring musicians, and this was a chance for them to build a song catalog together.
“We have tons of songs that we are going through, which is great because we can keep pushing out songs,” she said. “Now, I have my first record deal, and I just have no words. I have worked so hard, singing since I was 7, and grinding since I was like 14. I am so excited to see what happens in 2023 and there’s a lot of cool things ahead.”
