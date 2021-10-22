Celebrate The Virginia Chamber Orchestra’s 50th Anniversary
Experience the Virginia Chamber Orchestra (VCO) October 23 as they perform for their 50th anniversary in their brand new home, Capital One Hall.
While the recent opening of the venue will please many local arts enthusiasts, the VCO is currently the only orchestra making Capital One Hall their permanent performance home. Located in the heart of Tysons Corner at 7750 Capital One Tower Road, the venue includes a 1600-seat auditorium, a beautiful atrium and a rooftop garden.
Starting at 8 p.m, audiences will be treated to a special musical experience conducted by VCO Music Director and Director of Orchestras at the College of William and Mary, David Grandis. This will be Grandis’ first performance since being awarded an international conducting prize. “The orchestra has consistently presented challenging repertoire in a short amount of rehearsal time, and only seasoned professionals could achieve such standards of musicianship,” said Grandis.
As this will be their first performance following quarantine, Grandis made sure to choose a program which was “particularly soothing and uplifting.” In doing so, the decision to perform Rossini’s overture ensures audiences will experience “joy, lightness and excitement” following the long pandemic.
The show will also feature guest pianist David Ganz with a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A major, K. 488. Ganz has performed to audiences at the Strathmore Music Center for 10 years and, during the pandemic, the National Philharmonic broadcast a solo recital from Brian Ganz on WETA, the area’s local PBS station. The broadcast was so successful, it was re-broadcast as an encore and Ganz’s performance on Saturday is highly anticipated.
“I’ve been thrilled to see how people are flocking to concerts as live performing returns, and the opening of this gem of a concert hall in northern Virginia is part of that testament to the vital importance of classical music in our lives,” said Ganz when asked about the return to live music following the pandemic.
Tickets to the performance start at $40 and are still available at vco.events. Parking is available below the venue in its parking garage and event organizers will guide you into the garage once you arrive.
