Guitarist Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter has played with some of the top rock bands in the world, holding regular stints with both Steely Dan and the Doobie Brothers, the latter of which earned him induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Throughout his career, Baxter has been a go-to session guitarist for some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, Elton John, Eric Clapton and Gene Simmons.
Baxter will bring his American Vinyl All Star Band to The Birchmere Nov. 9, a group comprised of past members of some of the most legendary classic bands.
The band features musical legends such as Barry Goudreau (formerly of Boston), Leroy “LRS” Romans (The Wailers/3rd World), Robert “Mousey” Thompson (James Brown), Tim Archibald (J.Geils Band) and Danny Beissel (Featherborn/Fosterchild).
At the show, Baxter and company will perform a catalog of hits from each of their respected bands.
“For me, it’s getting together with my buddies, hanging out and playing all the favorite songs that everyone loves from each other’s band, and we invite an audience to come join us,” Baxter said. “I knew a lot of these guys from working with them over the years.”
But it was noted blues musician Bill Johnson who really made the band possible.
“He and I met when he was on the board of the House of Blues and we became friends, and we both have an interest in vets and other folks, and we ended up putting together an all-star band for some charities,” Baxter said. “It morphed into a bunch of us just going out and playing and enjoying it.”
The set list contains mostly songs that have been made famous by the legendary bands represented, but every once in a while Baxter will add in something new, knowing his bandmates would be terrific.
“I have such confidence in the players and there’s really nothing they can’t do,” he said. “A lot of people relate different portions of their lives and experience sets to certain music and certain songs, and the songs we play have stood the test of time. The bands that we represent did music that was well thought out and made great music.”
Playing in the post-pandemic world, Baxter is finding a new appreciation for being on stage and has enjoyed seeing the audiences so happy to be out and seeing live music.
“It’s fun to play live, it’s a great opportunity to communicate with folks, and it’s nice to be in a place where people want you to be there,” he said. “You would think our demographic would be those from our generation, but a lot of folks have listened to their parents’ music and developed a fondness for it, and we see all kinds of people at the shows.”
The last time Baxter was at The Birchmere—just a few months ago—he was with his own band supporting his first solo work, “Speed of Heat.”
“I have played the Birchmere a number of times with different musicians and I just love the place,” he said. “The people who run it are extra-special folks and it’s just a great place.”
When not playing music, Baxter has worked as a defense consultant and advised U.S. members of Congress on missile defense. His interest in music recording technology led him to the career, as he saw the link between the two industries through data compression algorithms and large-capacity storage devices.
But his true love remains music, and he’s looking forward to playing at The Birchmere with a collection of musicians who he considers long-time friends.
“Everyone in the band is an old friend and this gives me an opportunity to play songs that I love and it’s a night featuring all hits, all the time, and we’re all having a great time,” Baxter said. “We’re going to have a good time and the musicianship is pretty amazing.”
