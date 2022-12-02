Today, “The Nutcracker” is a Christmas staple, but that was not always the case. In 1940, the Disney movie “Fantasia” used clips from the ballet score. The film’s narrator said this about the ballet, “It wasn’t much of a success, and nobody performs it nowadays.”
Through the history of the story, we can gain some insight into how this once unsuccessful ballet became a holiday tradition.
In 1816, a German romanticist named E. T. A. Hoffman wrote a children’s fantasy novel, “The Nutcracker, and the Mouse King.” Hoffman was popular at the time, but we don’t really remember him today. While all the eventual elements of the ballet were in the story, it was a far darker tale. The book contains a story within a story, magical curses, a seven-headed mouse king, and a boy who has been imprisoned as a wooden nutcracker.
In 1844, Hoffman’s story was retooled by Alexandre Dumas père, who is best known for “The Three Musketeers.” Dumas created a less scary version of the original. This would serve as the starting point for the ballet that was commissioned in 1891.
It’s common for a ballet to be based on a literary work. In fact, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky had previously created “Sleeping Beauty” with the same choreographer who dictated notes to him for “The Nutcracker,” Marius Petipa.
Tchaikovsky did not feel the same magic with “The Nutcracker.” Months before the ballet debuted, he created a shorter suite of musical highlights. “The Nutcracker Suite” was performed in St. Petersburg, Moscow, and Chicago before the ballet debuted. The suite was an immediate success.
“Listen for the incredible variety of orchestral color in this music, whether high and shimmery, deep and rich, or dark and dramatic; soak up the rich beauty and variety of the tunes and the rhythmic energy of the music,” said Christopher Zimmerman, conductor and music director of Fairfax Symphony Orchestra. “Whether you have heard it once or a thousand times, the sheer wonder of Tchaikovsky’s music never ceases to captivate the listener.”
While “The Nutcracker Suite” was praised, the ballet, which premiered on December 18, 1892, was panned. It was criticized for having children on the stage, and lacking plot. The ballet was rarely revived, and lived in relative obscurity for decades.
Then in 1944, “The Nutcracker” came to America. After the Russian Revolution, some Russian ballet members found a home in the U.S.. They brought with them detailed knowledge, and in some cases, actual staging notes for several ballets.
The first American company to perform “The Nutcracker” was the San Francisco Ballet. The production was choreographed by William Christensen. George Balanchine, who had performed in a Russian production in his youth, helped Christensen with story details.
Ten years later, Balanchine, who was now artistic director for the New York City Ballet, choreographed his own production. The company has performed “George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker” every year since it debuted. This production was televised nationally in both 1957, and 1958.
“The Nutcracker” soon became cemented as a holiday Christmas-time classic across the country. The ballet’s popularity coincided with the postwar boom of ballet classes for children. A production that filled the stage with kids was now considered a benefit. It gave dance companies a regular production to showcase young area students.
“The Nutcracker is an annual tradition, considered a “must see” holiday show in cities and towns across the U.S,” said Katie Sopoci Drake, general manager of The Washington School of Ballet. “Since ballet is an art form that is passed down, it’s not uncommon to have three generations of audience members - daughter, mom, and grandmother - who all participated in Nutcracker at one time or another.”
There are plenty of local opportunities to see “The Nutcracker” this month. Dec. 3
Festival Ballet Virginia will perform “The Nutcracker” at Richard J. Ernst Community Theater, in Annandale. Performances are at 2 and 7 p.m.
Dec. 3 and 4 - Metropolitan School of Arts will present the ballet at the Rachel M. Schlesinger Concert Hall and Arts Center, in Alexandria. They will be changing the traditional Russian musical suite to a Ukrainian folk dance. Performances are at noon and 5 p.m. both days.
Dec. 6 and 14 - The traveling production, “NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet,” will be performed at George Mason University, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. Then on Dec. 14, the production will be at Capital One Hall, at 7 p.m.
Dec. 10 and 11 - The Mia Saunders School of Ballet will present “The Nutcracker” at Centerville High School. Proceeds benefit CVHS Drama Scholarships and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Performances take place at 4 p.m. both days.
Dec. 17 and 18 - The Fairfax Ballet, and Fairfax Symphony Orchestra will team up to perform “The Nutcracker” at the Center for Arts, at George Mason University. This is one of the few productions that has a full symphony orchestra accompanying the ballet. Performances will be at 4 p.m. both days.
Through Dec. 30 (No performance Dec. 25) - Washington School for Ballet performs “The Nutcracker,” throughout December, at the Warner Theater, in D.C. This production is an homage to the nation’s capital. It features local settings, and the nutcracker resembles George Washington.
