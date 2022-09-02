The beloved classic, “Little Women,” takes to the stage
To kick off its 2022-23 season, NextStop Theatre is staging the popular Broadway musical adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved classic, “Little Women.”
Just as the book and movies do, the story transports audiences to Concord, Mass., and follows the adventures and struggles of the iconic Jo March as she and her sisters embark on a journey of self-discovery as they come of age during the mid-1800s.
Directed by NextStop’s recently appointed co-associate Artistic Director Charlotte La Nasa, and featuring a book by Allan Knee, lyrics by Mindi Dickstein and music by Jason Howard, “Little Women” will run through Sept. 25.
Alex De Bard, who starred in NextStop’s virtual musical, “First Date,” during the pandemic, plays Jo March.
“She’s a remarkable talent, just coming off an incredible run of ‘tick, tick...BOOM!’ at Monumental, so we knew when we wanted to start the season with a big musical, we had experience with Alex, and all involved knew she would be an excellent leading lady for this project,” said Evan Hoffmann, producing artistic director of NextStop.
For her part, De Bard was interested in taking on the iconic character because she felt it was a role that she would never get a chance to play.
“Most of the time, these characters are played by white women; just based on the era it is from, you don’t usually get to see women of color in these roles, so it was an opportunity I wanted to take advantage of.”
Tony Lemus, who recently graduated from George Mason University plays rich boy and friend to the March’s, Laurie Laurence.
“I really like this story; I read the play and currently finishing up the book, and I’ve seen the movies,” he said. “Laurie is such a great part played by so many iconic actors that I admire.”
NextStop’s production presents a fresh take on the themes of love, loss, and loyalty.
“We are doing the show with a two-piano reduction, so we don’t have a full band, which helps create an even more intimate production than NextStop—which is already known for intimate shows—usually does,” De Bard said. “I think that’s really exciting.”
Theater fans are well familiar with the show’s signature anthem, “Astonishing,” made famous by Broadway’s Sutton Foster, but the entire score is strong.
“I think I forget how beautiful this music is,” De Bard said. “All of the intricacies of the music, and the lyrics, are just so beautiful. It’s stunning. I think people will walk away with some new favorites.”
Lemus noted that the songs flow very well and the NextStop cast bring their own styles to the songs—and agrees that audiences will be singing more than just “Astonishing” by the end.
While many people are familiar with the story of “Little Women,” not a lot have seen the musical version, and De Bard invites people to check out a favorite piece in a new way.
“This is a story that I definitely think a lot of us need right now,” she said. “This is a female-led show, and just like in the state of the world, it’s nice to see women in powerful positions and standing up for themselves. At the end of the day, you are seeing a family struggle and come out on the other side.”
Lemus feels that everyone can find something in the show that they can relate to or be interested in.
“The relationships between the March sisters will just draw people in,” he said.
The talented cast also includes Abby Middleton, Caroline Graham, Harrison Smith, John Sygar, Katie McManus, Michael Sherman, Michelle Harmon Bruno and Tori Gomez.
“We have really gotten a lot of great work done together and everyone is kind and it’s been a great team effort so far,” De Bard said. “This is a show that usually feels very grandiose, but I think NextStop’s audiences will really enjoy the intimate experience and appreciate the intricacies in the characters on a more personal level.”
For more information, visit www.NextStopTheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.