Legendary group celebrates 60th anniversary with new member
It’s been a while since R&B legends, The Manhattans, have been able to visit Northern Virginia and play one of the group’s favorite venues, The Birchmere, but on Oct. 9, the golden voice of Gerald Alston will be back.
“We’re really looking forward to being back, and we’ve always found success with our fans in the area,” Alston said. “They have always supported us and we’re really grateful for that.”
The Manhattans are one of the most successful R&B groups of all time and have been delivering a blend of soul, elegance, and sophistication for more than five decades, rising to stardom after Alston joined the group in 1970.
Alston and The Manhattans—which includes Troy May and newcomer Lawrence Newton, are thrilled to be back on the road after having to take a break from its touring schedule due to the pandemic. The band that backs them up, is East Coast Connection, many of which have been with The Manhattans for decades.
Sadly, long-time member David Tyson passed away earlier this year, and longtime Philadelphia baritone Newton was brought in to keep the music going strong.
“Lawrence has been getting rave reviews—he brings such a great energy to the shows,” Alston said. “We’re looking forward to a wonderful time.”
This year, the band celebrated its 60th anniversary, and that celebration is continuing at The Birchmere.
The set list at The Birchmere will include all of the big hits fans love, including, “A Million To One,” “Kiss and Say Goodbye,” “There’s No Me Without You” and “Shining Star.”
“We’re going to be performing our greatest hits and all of our biggest songs, but we’re going to be adding a little more to it this time,” Alston said. “We’re going to be doing some of the songs that were on some of our albums, the songs that we don’t often get a chance to sing.”
Alston might even ask the audience for requests, and The Manhattans are happy to play a deep cut or a fan-favorite tune. It’s the relationship with the fans that has kept the R&B group so popular for all of these years.
“Our fans can expect a wonderful show and we’re all going to have a good time,” Alston said. “It’s wonderful to know people continue to come out and support us year after year. Words cannot express my gratitude enough. I look at the past 52 years that I have been with The Manhattans, and every time we play that area, it is unbelievable. We love our fans there and we will continue to bring them great music.”
Although he has always been a “Manhattan” at heart, Alston did take leave of the group back in 1988 to take a shot at a solo career and found immediate success and lots of airplay. But he rejoined his group in 1993 to celebrate the 30th anniversary and has been touring with them ever since.
He feels the legacy of the group and its songs have remained strong because of it being “real music.”
“We have always tried to write and record songs about life, those that tell a story, and those that people can identify with,” Alston said. “Also, songs that they can sing along with us. Both of those are very important. And you can see the expression on all their faces when they sing along. They relate to our music because it’s a part of their life. And it’s a blessing to us, and that’s what keeps us going.”
Alston and the rest of The Manhattans are very humbled by their fan base and are always out there talking to the audience and signing autographs and taking photos after the show.
“We listen to what they have to say and give them what they want to hear,” Alston said. “It’s been a joy to sing these songs for everyone and feel what I feel within. Everyone is playing what they are feeling, and it’s always a little different and it’s always joyful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.