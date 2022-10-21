The group will pay tribute to Judy Garland
The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington will be celebrating some great women during the 2022-2023 season, honoring those who have paved the way for equal rights, advocated for the LGBTQ community, and inspired chorus members.
The GMCW’s opening concert, which will take place on Oct. 22 at the Capital One Hall in Tysons, will pay tribute to Judy Garland, with two shows scheduled for 5 and 8 p.m.
“Every year we have a different theme and this year our season is entitled ‘Phenomenal’ and it’s celebrating phenomenal women,” said Thea Kano. GMCW’s artistic director, who will be at the helm of the Garland tribute. “The reason I chose Judy this year is she would have turned 100 in June.”
Soloists from the chorus will share stories as they perform some of their favorite Garland tunes, including “The Trolley Song,” “Come Rain or Come, Shine,” “Stormy Weather,” “Happy Days are Here Again” and of course, “Over the Rainbow.” The night will include a trio accompanying the singers.
“This is our annual cabaret with a cast of 14, and what I told them at the audition was to choose a favorite Judy Garland song and prepare a tatter that tells a story a little bit about the song, about Judy, maybe where she sung it and with who, as well as tell a story about themselves and why they chose the song,” Kano said. “We are all very excited to be performing again back in person.”
While the GMCW traditionally performs at the Lincoln Theatre in Washington, D.C., this event is a way to reach people in Northern Virginia and show audiences the incredible voices that comprise the chorus.
“This is a beautiful hall, with state-of-the-art equipment and lighting, and great acoustics,” Kano said. “It’s also really convenient to get to, because it’s right at the McLean metro station. But we also love that our Virginia friends can see us right in their backyard.”
Jarrod Bennett joined the group in 2009 and has been a singing member ever since. Not only does he love the camaraderie of the group, but is impressed with its strong social justice aspect of it as well.
“We are fighting for rights for everyone, and that’s a big component of why I stayed with the chorus for so long,” he said. “We’re out there actively using music to try and change people’s hearts and minds.”
At the Garland concert, Bennett will be taking on the best well known Garland number—“Over the Rainbow” from “The Wizard of Oz.”
“I’m super excited for this opportunity,” he said. “In my mind, it’s the quintessential Judy Garland song, and I’m really excited to dig my teeth into it and put it up on stage.”
In doing his research on the artist and song, Bennett encountered a very emotional performance she did in her cabarets, which took the tune from a dreamy piece to more of a melancholy, sad performance, and he’s looking to mix the two worlds in his interpretation.
“This is going to be good coverage of Judy’s songs with people having their own take on them, so it’s a nice nod with our own little spin,” Bennett said. “It’s a nice way to pay homage to her and everything she has done in her career and how that’s impacting us in the gay community.”
The tribute will also include a couple of duets, but for the most part, it will be GMCW soloists doing what Garland was known for.
Other soloists include Jonathan Chaffin singing “A Foggy Day (in London Town)”; Chuck Willett doing his rendition of “Hello Bluebird”; and Gabriel Lopez taking on “The Man That Got Away.”
“I am so blown away by the talent; these are phenomenal singers,” Kano said. “And these are also great songs. I think the audience will recognize a lot of them and learn a little more about this great artist.”
The remaining GMCW schedule will include tributes to pop icon Whitney Houston, country music legend Dolly Parton, and a holiday show that celebrates artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Bonnie Tyler and more.
For more information on any of the shows, visit gmcw.org.
