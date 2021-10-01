The band behind the 1991 platinum album “Fear” has a new album in 2021
Glen Phillips still can’t believe it’s been three decades since his band, Toad the Wet Sprocket, achieved mainstream success with the release of 1991’s “Fear,” a record responsible for hit singles “All I Want” and “Walk on the Ocean.”
More hits would follow through the years, including fan favorites such as “Something’s Always Wrong,” “Fall Down” and “The Moment.”
This past August, Toad the Wet Sprocket released its first album of new material in six years, with the well-received “Starting Now,” which has already found its first hit with “Hold On.”
“We had done two days in the studio in February of 2020, just before everything was shut down,” Phillips said. “So, we recorded individually from our homes and sent in tracks via Dropbox so we could finish.”
The band, which was founded back in 1989, still has three of its original bandmates in Phillips, guitarist Todd Nichols and bassist Dean Dinning—and their sound is as strong as ever.
Obviously, not being in the same studio is something the band couldn’t do back when it started.
“There are a lot of ways of album making today,” Phillips said. “We used to do this on tape. We would track together, but then you would cut tap to get the best sound. It was hard work to make a meticulous album. Now, you can do one take and nestle things quickly.”
But what Phillips misses most is the collaborative effort of being in a room and someone making some glorious mistake that usually is a great sound.
“These happy accidents could be a sound we were looking for,” he said. “There are things I do vocally that I think are mistakes, but other people think are the best thing. I did miss that spontaneous interaction on creating this one.”
For two nights, October 4 and 5, Toad the Wet Sprocket will be playing both old and new tunes at The Birchmere.
“We are just two shows in since coming back, and it’s really amazing,” Phillips said. “One of the things I wondered in this past year is if making music is total narcissism or is actually useful to people. Seeing how much music connects people, and what it brings out in them, I realized people just need music. So, getting to bring that to people again has been really wonderful.”
At the show, Toad the Wet Sprocket will play most of its hits, but also five songs off the new record to give fans a taste of what the band has been up to of late.
“We love having a new record to play, it’s been so fun,” Phillips said. “We will play old hits and deep cuts. We know what people want at this point, but we are lucky that we have an audience of people really happy to hear new material. They have supported the album.”
Phillips also has a solid solo career and finished a new album of original material during the pandemic, and kept busy by performing close to 200 live casts on social media.
“You needed to stay busy or you’d get way too depressed,” he said. “I had people watching four to five times a week, and this community built up around it. There was a couple who met in the chats at these live casts, and they are now engaged. This was a chance for people who felt isolated to check in and show up for each other, and it was a beautiful thing to see.”
Toad the Wet Sprocket is planning on touring through the fall, and everyone hopes people take safety precautions seriously, because no one wants to have to postpone any dates again.
Phillips hopes people will come out to The Birchmere and remember what it’s like to connect via music and just have a wonderful time.
“We’re crossing our fingers, staying safe and doing the best we can,” he said. “We just want to play these shows. It sucks that there’s masks and restrictions, but I don’t think there’s any other way to do it responsibly. We owe it to the people in the next town to do what we can to protect ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.