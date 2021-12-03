The folk finger-songwriter has a new album
For a quarter century, Dar Williams has been a force to be reckoned with in the folk industry, first earning acclaim with the release of three small albums and opening for Joan Baez in concert.
Over the years, Williams has earned a reputation as one of the best singer-songwriters of her generation. Baez agrees with that statement, having recorded several of Williams’ songs, and even partnering on a successful duet in the song, “Ring Them Bells.”
Williams will be heading to The Birchmere December 5 in support of her latest studio album, “I’ll Meet You Here.” Alt-country up-and-comer Emily Scott Robinson will open the show.
“This will be an album release concert,” Williams said. “Because we have been away, we’ll be playing a lot from the new album. But also songs that people expect and I’ll pull out a couple of deeper cuts.”
Finding the right balance between the new songs she wants fans to hear and appreciate and the fan favorites that she knows the audience hopes to hear is something she has perfected throughout her career.
“I’ve performed a lot and I have a sense of an audience,” Williams said. “Audiences like The Birchmere tend to embrace the new material. They are the opposite of a bar crowd calling out for ‘Freebird.’ They take in new and more recent music. At the same time, the old stuff, the music they listened to at the beginning of relationships and certain times of their lives is now 25 years old. So, playing those old songs connects us to where we all are together.”
The singer has been on tour since the end of September, though she did play about 10 concerts outdoors this summer, which she described as “a beautiful way to return to performing.”
“The first concert back was just before sunset and a hot air balloon landed right behind the audience, so that was memorable,” she said. “Every concert was the perfect temperature, perfect location and a lot of mosquitos—but that was ok because I’m a professional!”
“I’ll Meet You Here” was written and recorded before the pandemic, though she needed to add in the overdubs at a studio during the quarantine.
In her forced time away from the stage, Williams used it to organize her life.
“When you’re on the road a lot, you always think, ‘someday I’m going to get this all together,’ and you wonder, ‘why can’t I do this, what’s my problem?’” she said. “During the pandemic, I organized my life in a way that I couldn’t have going away one or two weeks every month.”
She also spent a lot of time working on songs and finished two drafts of a songwriting guide that she is writing.
Although she doesn’t feel the pandemic affected the way she wrote or the themes of what she was writing about, Williams does think what changed was her maturity about how she feels during the song-writing process.
“I used to think that getting my career right meant that I would get over myself; I would have a thicker skin and less mood swings and anxiety over certain aspects of performing and whether or not a song would turn out ok,” she said. “What I learned in the pandemic is that none of that is going to go away. You don’t make that emotional weather go away, you accept it.”
In 2022, Williams will release that songwriting book and continue writing new songs and performing. Additionally, five years ago, she wrote a book, “What I’ve Found in a Thousand Towns,” and she’s going to be speaking at several urban planning events, also singing as well.
“I’m looking forward to a trifecta of meeting retreats, talking about urban planning, and of course performing, which is still my first passion,” she said. “I encourage everyone to get out and see a live performance. There’s so much energy around it right now. It’s so nice to look out and see audiences again.”
