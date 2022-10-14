Grammy-nominated artist returns to the popular Alexandria venue
As a young woman of the late ’50s and ’60s, growing up in the Pacific Northwest, Oleta Adams’s vocal prominence was on display each week at a church where her father served as minister.
Upon graduating high school, Adams took her singing chops to Kansas City, where she quickly landed a regular gig at the Hyatt Regency, wowing a collection of national and international touring artists who came to hear her sing.
Adams released two self-financed albums in the ’80s, but because her style leaned more gospel and soul than the disco sound of the time, music producers balked at her success. But fame finally came calling in 1989 thanks to British pop band, Tears for Fears, who persuaded Adams to appear on its “The Seeds of Love” album—one of the most popular recordings of the decade.
A year later, with her own record contract in hand, Adams gained even more prominence with her debut platinum album, “Circle of One,” which gave life to the hit single, “Get Here,” a song that became the unofficial anthem of the 1991 Gulf War.
Over the years, she has toured with the likes of Phil Collins, Michael Bolton and Luther Vandross and recorded duets with vocalists Al Jarreau, David Sanborn, Toots Thielmans and Shirley Ceasar.
And at the age of 69, she’s still putting out great music to this day. In 2020, her song, “Place of Peace,” which was written years ago, but first released on Easter Sunday during the pandemic, was a bona fide hit and what her fans needed to hear during the hard times.
Adams will be performing at The Birchmere on Oct. 15, a venue the singer has been coming to for decades.
“The show is going to be a celebration of life,” Adams said. “It’s been three years since I was there, the longest I have not played The Birchmere since the beginning. We always have such a wonderful time there.”
Adams has enjoyed being back on the road these past two years, and noted it feels “wonderful” to be back in front of fans, playing the songs they love to hear.
“These past couple of years have been a real eye-opener; you go from going everywhere and seeing all sorts of people and experiencing different cultures, to all of a sudden, full-stop nothing,” Adams said. “I have not been out of work like that since I first started, and we’re talking 51 years ago!”
But one thing that she learned, and has talked to many fellow musicians about this, is it was a great opportunity to really learn who your community is.
“I felt like I was locked in my home under house arrest,” she said. “Everyone is scared to go out and see anyone, and I’m involved in my church, and I couldn’t go to church, and that was the strangest thing.”
Along with her husband, John, who is the drummer in Adams’ band, the couple played the music for the church at their home studio for the service.
“I was trying to find through my creativity different ways to play familiar church hymns, sometimes in a jazz way, sometimes in a gospel way, depending on the subject of the pastor’s service,” Adams said. “Every week for a year, we created a song to play at the start of the service. I challenged myself to try different styles and learned a lot about mixing.”
That was one of the main ways she stayed sane during the difficult time.
“I really missed my family—not just my biological family, but the people that I work with—my band, and we were very close,” she said. “In 2021, I knew it was time to think about me, and get going again with my music. Time is going faster for me at my age now, and that’s been a little startling.”
So, Adams has been reassessing what she described as “the last bit of my life” and plans on performing as much as she can.
“This affects the songs that I select to sing and the meaning of the songs that I have written,” she said. “It totally changes the feeling of the performance. It’s all about joy, respecting life and understanding the importance of forgiveness and living a life of peace.”
