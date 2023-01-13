The D.C. native is excited to be playing close to home
While growing up in Washington, D.C., Kenny Lattimore fell in love with music, surrounded by gospel and R&B pop in his home.
“I was a shy kid but my mother pushed me to performing in D.C.,” the singer said. “She would find bands and people for me to do business with so I could grow as a performer. My confidence grew and music gave me a voice.”
During his freshman year at Howard University, he became the lead singer of the R&B group, Maniquin, known best for the hit tune, “I Wanna Ride.”
After a few years, Lattimore went out on his own, moving to New York City, and signing a solo deal with Columbia in 1995. That resulted in a self-titled gold record that produced the hits “Never Too Busy” and popular wedding staple, “For You.”
Lattimore would find more success with his follow-up and then was signed by the legendary Clive Davis to Arista Records, where he continued to set the R&B world on fire.
By 2012, the singer launched his own label, SincereSoul Records, and he’s released four successful albums to date, including his latest, “Before Here to Stay,” which came out last year.
“I want to authentically perform music that covers all the genres and emotions that I have lived and loved throughout the years,” he said. “From breakup and makeup songs to the highs and lows, from gospel to jazz to R&B—I want to make sure each album reveals more about me.”
Lattimore will perform at The Birchmere, a venue that has long been a favorite to him on Jan. 15.
“It’s a venue I have enjoyed playing and my audience really seems to like it—they like the food and the music together,” he said. “People can have a full evening of fun.”
On the night, Lattimore will play a mix of old and new, with some surprises thrown in.
“The DMV is my home and I come back so much, and it’s very easy as an artist to become jaded in terms of what you think you’re giving your audience, so I do stop and think about it, because I want to give the audience something different each time,” Lattimore said. “I’ll be doing the songs they love, I have to do all the top 10, but at the same time, I try to dig deeper in the catalog and talk about my D.C. experience.”
He enjoys reminiscing with his audience and trying to recreate the sounds of how he grew up in the District.
“I try to keep the best pieces of my show that allow me to relate to my home audience in my hometown, but I’ll throw in some things that I do internationally that I haven’t done here before,” Lattimore said.
During the pandemic, Lattimore recorded “Here to Stay,” though he did have other plans about recording before the challenges hit.
“I was about to do an album that was like a Frank Sinatra/Nat King Cole cover album, and I wasn’t even interested in doing a contemporary R&B album,” he said. “I reached the point in my career where I felt I needed to branch out so I could continue to grow as an artist.”
But his plans changed because of COVID, and he found himself back with new material and loving what he was putting together.
“What I found is that when I work with young producers, I’m back in a learning place, because what R&B is today is a little different than what it was back 20 years ago—the sound, cadence, and way of singing,” Lattimore said. “One of my producers—who we call Madison—wanted to do a project and asked me about distributing; I was just going to act as a label for him. But when I went in to negotiate, the distributors wanted a new Kenny album first, so I did his album.”
Once the album was finished, Lattimore was happy that he decided to go through with it and feels like he has a fresh sound and fits in with the “new R&B” of 2023.
“They call me a legacy artist, so I’m grateful that I have producers around me who know my music history so when we’re producing songs, we stick to elements that are authentic,” Lattimore said. “I’m not trying to be 25 again. I’m a performer that once the music starts, I allow it to take me to where we’re going to go. It’s always a spontaneous journey.”
