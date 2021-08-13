Forty years ago, my world rocketed into another dimension when MTV hit the airways. Every pre-teen and teen across the country became mesmerized by the blend of music and video. Today, my kids laugh at stories of sneaking to watch the latest music hits on television. The kids may laugh, but MTV was the springboard that changed the way we demanded entertainment and opened the door for dreamers to create current, engaging platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and so many more.
MTV was visionary. It intersected art and technology in a way we, as audiences, had never experienced. Technology continues to intersect every aspect of our life. It raises the question of whether technology is art. More importantly, should funders fund it?
In March, Christie’s auction house sold a digital artwork for a record $69 million. The price reflects the demand, but how does the art community blend technology with traditional art offerings? It is a question our nation’s arts leaders are trying to answer.
In June, in partnership with the Ford Foundation and the Knight Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts released a report on a two-year research initiative exploring creative practices of artists engaging in digital technology. Tech as Art examines the existing challenges and opportunities faced by artists and organizations working at the intersection of arts and technology. Art challenges our way of thinking and acting. Read more about visionary artists active in the field at arts.gov.
Access and interaction with artists are ever-changing, but if you aare pining for a traditional medium, then August 20th is your day. In the late 1800s, the radio was invented and created a new medium for news, information, and of course, art. Enjoy your radio this month, or immerse yourself in your favorite arts pastime in whatever medium you want it delivered.
FCPA’s Summer Entertainment
The summer fun continues with the Fairfax County Park Authority’s Summer Entertainment Series. Enjoy the arts in one of Fairfax’s many amazing parks across the county. From Lee District Nights in Franconia to Starlight Cinema in Centreville, audiences of all ages are encouraged to attend. Visit fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/performances for more information.
Judy & Sy Wengrovitz, Forever
Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia Bodzin Art Gallery presents Judy & Sy Wengrovitz, Forever, now through September 30, 2021. The exhibition highlights the work of accomplished watercolorist Judy, who painted complex subjects in a realistic style and Sy’s award-winning wood carvings. Visit thej.org for more information.
Get Your Tickets
Fairfax is the place to enjoy a show, listen to amazing music or laugh at a comedic genius. There are so many arts offerings from our County’s premier venues. Visit George Mason University Center for the Arts at cfa.gmu.edu to review the fall schedule. Fairfax County’s newest venue, Capital One Hall, show listing is out and will wow you with comedians and Broadway shows at capitalonehall.com. There is still time to enjoy art in the outdoors with friends and family while celebrating 50 years at Wolf Trap. Visit wolftrap.org to get your tickets. Visit Workhouse Arts Center Permanent Window Art Exhibition now through August 31 and enjoy the many other artistic talents showcased through the center. Whatever your choice, visit the arts in Fairfax.
