The notable guitarist is coming to Tysons to share his original artwork
Joe Satriani is considered the world’s most commercially successful solo guitar performer, with six gold and platinum albums to his credit, selling in excess of 10 million copies of his recordings.
His song, “Always With Me, Always With You,” is beloved by fans and critics alike, though he has an entire collection of tunes that display what a guitar virtuoso he is.
Satriani started playing guitar young, but on Sept. 18, 1970—the day his idol Jimi Hendrix passed away—he made a commitment to becoming the best he could be. He quickly developed a strong reputation among guitar circles and even toured with Mick Jagger as his personal guitarist when the Rolling Stones frontman went solo.
But there’s another side of Satriani that fans who took notice of his album covers through the years know all too well—he’s also an incredible artist, and he has even painted his guitar picks and guitars.
“Music and art are my passions,” Satriani said. “I like making the invisible, visible, and the unimaginable, real. The image on a canvas, or, an electric guitar for that matter, can make you feel something unexpected and revealing, something that is the beginning of a greater personal insight.”
Satriani will appear with his art at the Wentworth Gallery at Tysons Galleria on June 11 from 3 to 6 p.m. His fans will also have a chance to see him the following day, June 12, at the Wentworth Gallery at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, Md., from 1 to 3 p.m.
“Not unlike the music business where you do a concert, do a VIP meet and greet and get a chance to meet the fans of your work and explain yourself, that’s what I’ll be doing here,” Satriani said. “Instead of answering why I do instrumentals, now I’m getting questions like, ‘How come your paintings are so strange looking.” It’s really been fun.”
The musician has prepared exclusive one-of-a-kind pieces for the exhibit, including original canvases and 11 hand-painted guitars that he has been modifying for years.
“When I paint and play my guitar, I strive to be in a state of exhilaration and communicate that feeling to my fans,” he said. “Challenging the straight line and the concepts of what belongs with what excites me. I want to experience new color combinations to make me see beyond the prevailing reality. There’s a balance between seriousness and humor that can imbue in a painting a kind of resilience and longevity, making it forever contemporary.”
Satriani released his first art series, “Radiant Collection,” in the summer of 2019 with “Radiant Echoes Collection” following closely in 2020. Both were created using a technique that mimicked his performance on the fretboard. The musician used a glove developed by SceneFOUR that uses light to chronicle his movement on the fretboard and translated it into abstract artwork. He then took the canvases back to his home studio and added paint.
“It’s always a neat thing to meet fans of your work,” Satriani said. “It’s slightly nerve-wracking but a rewarding experience.”
He noted that hard-core fans are used to seeing his art on the LPs and CD booklets, as he started using his art on his projects back in 1989. It became bigger and bigger through the years, and his book of digital artwork that was sold directly to fans was a huge success.
“I realized I should pursue exploring the idea that my artwork sketched should get bigger and be on some other medium,” Satriani said, who shared that he asked his wife—a professional artist—to teach him about canvases and paint. “For a few years, I started painting a lot of freaky-looking characters and that’s what I concentrated on.”
Not that the world-renowned guitarist is giving up on his instrument anytime soon. Satriani recently released his 19th studio album, “The Elephants of Mars,” and quickly rose to the top of the charts.
Although he won’t be doing any performing at the art galleries, Satriani previews he will be doing a U.S. tour come fall, including a stop at D.C.’s Warner Theatre on Oct. 26.
“I’m so excited to have the green light to go on stage again,” he said. “We’ll be doing the entire catalogue of hits, and the new songs. We’ll be doing two full sets and giving the fans a taste of all the songs they want to hear live.”
