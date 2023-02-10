Historic Sully was once a working plantation. Today it is part of the Fairfax Park Authority. To commemorate Black History Month, Sully is holding special lectures, and park tours that highlight the work life of those who were enslaved there.
Richard Bland Lee was the uncle of Robert E. Lee, and the first congressman from Northern Virginia to the U.S. House of Representatives. He inherited the land Sully is built on from his father. Records show he also inherited 29 enslaved people.
“He actually built these structures, but he didn’t build them, the enslaved people built them,” said Carol McDonnell, manager of Sully Historic Site. “These beautiful structures are really a testament to them. I mean, they built these, and they did the farming. They did all the labor. They did all the cooking for the families, including the enslaved families. It was very complex, but I’m afraid to say typical, of wealthy people in the late 18th Century, in Virginia.”
McDonnell admits there are still many blind spots to knowing what daily life at Sully would have been like, especially for those who were enslaved. They continue to do research, and share what they know with the public.
One way is through this month’s lecture series. Saturday at 3 p.m., the Sully Foundation Ltd. is sponsoring “Stories of Resistance and Persistence in Virginia (1782-1860).” This is an online lecture, suitable for ages 10 and up. The presentation will explore “some of their stories and the impact of their resistance and resilience on anti-slavery activism.”
On February 18, there will be an in-person Lunch and Learn, at 2:30 p.m. Participants will bring their lunch, and learn about the difference in healthcare between “enslaved and free communities during the Federal period.” There is an $8 fee for this program.
The house tour focuses mainly on Bland Lee’s time as owner of the plantation. There are some records from this time, including information that Bland Lee bought, and sold slaves, including a child.
After Bland Lee, the facts are harder to find. McDonnell believes the practice of slavery ended around 1830, when the estate was sold by Bland Lee’s relatives. Around 1842, the Haight family turned the farm into a dairy. One of items on display from their time at Sully is a photo of a young black woman who lived with the Haights.
“We have Cleo, who is kind of a mystery,” said McDonnell. “They called her a servant girl. She was sent to Ohio to join her mother because of fear of Confederates coming through and taking her. This picture somehow ended up back with the Haights…We don’t know if the Haights actually purchased her, or if she was part of the working
people here that the Haights had. They were Quakers, but we know that they rented other slaves from different places to work.``
While many similar sites are pristine tombs, dressed and waiting for events that never happen, Sully creates vignettes to change the story’s focus. In the dining room, a white tablecloth carries a deep red blemish from an overturned wine glass at dinner. The basket of Juba, a plantation laundress, sits on the ground. The tablecloth is rumpled as if being removed by unseen hands. Upstairs, a bucket and mop sit in the hallway.
Mannequins in period clothing inhabit the house. Most are dressed fashionably, like the Bland Lees. Their story has been told for decades. Today visitors want to know the story of the small figure in a plain dress, and those like it, who were forced to serve.
“A lot of people really just want to know about the enslaved people here. They don’t really want to know as much about Richard Bland Lee,” said McDonnell. “People really want to know about ‘How did this happen?’”
Sully Historic Site is open Thursday-Sunday. Pricing, and tour information can be found at https://bit.ly/40Qntrh.
