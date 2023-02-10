THE MUSICAL IS BEING PERFORMED BY THEATRE STUDENTS AT THE FAIRFAX ACADEMY
The Fairfax Academy’s Musical Theatre & Actor’s Studio includes students from 17 high schools throughout Fairfax County, and each year, the program puts on a big musical, led the past 10 years by Theatre Director Erich DiCenzo.
For 2023, the show is “Legally Blonde: The Musical” the hit 2007 Broadway show with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and a book by Heather Hacwhich, based on the popular 2001 Reese Witherspoon film.
“For about a decade, I’ve been itching to do ‘Legally Blonde,’” DiCenzo said. “This was one of the first professionally-filmed staged shows for MTV and I was obsessed. It was so mainstream for the generation of high schoolers at the time.”
The story follows bubbly UCLA sorority sister Elle Woods (played to perfection by Centreville High School senior Katie Wood), who is left heartbroken when her boyfriend breaks up with her on the night she expected him to propose. Determined to win him back, she follows him to Harvard Law School where she soon discovers many new talents and a newfound purpose.
Evie Korovesis is co-creative director for the production, working alongside DiCenzo to lead a cast of about three-dozen students in a highly-choreographed and energetic show.
“Fairfax is such a high-culture area and there’s such an appreciation and respect for theatre, and high school theatre is respected,” DiCenzo said. “This is talent that does not feel like high-school aged students. Everyone is so amazing. I run this program as if it’s in the professional world.”
For those who are only familiar with the movie, DiCenzo feels the musical is superior.
“There’s very few movies-turned-into-musicals you can say that about,” he said. “The score and composition is the best. It’s like a pop score and you can’t help but love it.”
Haley Kim, a junior at Woodson High School, plays Pilar, one of Elle’s loyal Delta Nu sorority sisters.
“She’s very sassy and a firecracker of a character and I love embracing that within her, and getting to show that part of me as well,” Kim said. “My favorite part of the show is the rehearsal process. Coming here, surrounded by my favorite people, just lifts up my mood every day. It’s always super fun and there’s never a dull moment.”
Justin Short, a junior at Westfield High School, plays Elle’s ex, the self-absorbed rich kid, Warner Huntington III.
“I’m usually the prince or nice guy, so this is against my usual typecast and I get to be the jerk, which is so fun,” he said. “Everyone in this show is so amazing and I really like being around people who are talented and hardworking and plan to go into the industry.”
Sammy Hayes, a junior at Fairfax High School, plays fitness queen Brooke Windham, who finds her life in danger after being accused of murder. The character opens Act II with the high-energy song, “Whipped Into Shape,” leading a group in an exciting jump-rope-inspired dance.
“If you look at Brooke in one perspective, she can seem shallow—she married a 60-year-old man and seems very materialistic, but I think she’s really cool,” Hayes said. “She knows her worth and she’s not going to take anything from anyone. It’s fun to play a powerful woman on stage.”
The songs throughout “Legally Blonde” are fun and upbeat and the Fairfax Academy company does an amazing job in presenting a joyous production that will have audiences saying (and singing!), “Oh my God!”
“It’s very refreshing to do a show that’s uplifting, and it’s something that our world needs right now,” Hayes said. “It’s super fun, something everyone can enjoy and laugh at and a great way to be transported out of the world and put in a fun, pink, happy show.”
After a stellar opening weekend at Fairfax High School, “Legally Blonde, the Musical’’ continues with shows at 7 p.m., Feb. 9 and 10; and 2 and 7 p.m., Feb. 11. Tickets are $15 at the door or $12 via https://mtasacademy.weebly.com.
